Eileen Davidson: Why She Has No Desire To Return To ‘RHOBH’ 2 Years After Her Last Season On The Show

Don’t expect to see Eileen Davidson as a full-time cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ever again. Here’s why.

Eileen Davidson, 60, was already an established and award-winning actress when she joined the RHOBH cast way back in season 5. She stuck with the popular Bravo program for many years before officially saying goodbye to it in 2018. Fans of the show have long begged her to come back and reclaim her diamond but they shouldn’t get their hopes up at all regarding that ever happening. “Eileen Davidson has no regrets walking away from RHOBH,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on January 4. “She’s still close with Lisa Rinna, but she’s happy focusing more on directing and acting. She’s always been close with Rinna and will continue to be. She would not go back full-time if approached. There’s really nothing anyone could do or say to get her to come back.”

The insider continued, “She loved the extra opportunities it provided her, but she didn’t do it for the fame or paycheck. She did it because it was a different opportunity, but she wants to focus on making more TV and movies and the show distracts her from doing so.”

“She’s not opposed to filming and popping up here or there if it’s natural, but she wants to keep her distance from the show as much as possible and wouldn’t even be interested in being a friend,” the source concluded. Eileen did film for the upcoming 10th season along with other RHOBH vets like Brandi Glanville, 47, and Kim Richards, 55, during an entertaining party thrown on November 10.

Eileen appears to be enjoying a lot of down time in recent months outside of her career especially with her husband Vincent Van Patten, 61, and their son Jesse, 15. The family took part in a Penguin Swim in Venice Beach, California shortly after the New Year began where the former Young & The Restless star looked absolutely amazing in a blue and white bathing suit while her hunky hubby showed off his rippling abs in a pair of red board shorts.