Eileen Davidson, 60, Shows Off Her Incredible Body At The Beach With Hunky Husband Vincent

Starting the New Year off right! Eileen Davidson looked absolutely smashing at the beach alongside her husband Vincent Van Patten and other loved ones shortly after 2020 began.

Work that pose, girl! Eileen Davidson, 60, struck a big smile in Venice Beach with husband Vincent Van Patten, 62, their only child Jesse, 15, and his son from a previous marriage Duke Van Patten, 26, on January 1. The group participated in a Penguin Swim, which is an event that people from across the world participate in during the coldest months of the year, usually for a good cause. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stole focus from everyone else there that day by wearing a blue and white swimsuit that showed off her enviable figure. She paired the look with a chic hat, stunner shades and a pair of gold earrings while out and about for the lively activity. Vincent, meanwhile, gave men half his age something to be inspired about as he put his rock hard abs on display in a pair of red trunks.

Fans and friends were impressed by what they saw of Eileen! “I love your bathing suit,” one gushed. “I’m looking for a one piece this year. I’m about to turn 64 so I guess its time to hang up my trusty old bikinis. I’d love to know where you got it. Happy New Year.” Her longtime pal Lisa Rinna, 56, was thrilled to see her family participate in this “tradition” and wished all of them a HNY. Another follower left a sweet compliment for the married duo by saying they look like “fun parents” amid their cute group snap.

We may be seeing a lot more of Eileen outside of her popular social media account in 2020. The Young & The Restless alum was spotted filming for the upcoming tenth season of RHOBH with Kim Richards, 55, Brandi Glanville, 47, and many others on November 10. The ladies all looked to be having a good time with one another while dancing the night away to songs like “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie and “Dirty Diana” by Michael Jackson.

Fans of the Bravo series went into hysterics after the footage was posted online and begged the iconic soap opera star to return to the show full time. She officially joined the series in season 5 before leaving it for good at the end of season 8.

Eileen made waves with the RHOBH fanbase earlier this year when she slammed Lisa Vanderpump, 58, for bailing on the season 9 reunion during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on September 17. She called it a ‘p***y move,’ which the Sur owner didn’t take kindly too and followed that up with a claim that she was fired from the show!