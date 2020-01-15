Ross Mathews, Eureka O’Hara & More Reveal Their All-Time Favorite ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Moments

After 11 seasons, there have been so many memorable moments on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Judge Ross Mathews and competitors like Eureka O’Hara are sharing their favorites.

We can’t even count how many times competitors have had to sashay away on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Emmy-winning competition show has had so many epic and heartbreaking moments like that over the past 11 years, and every viewer surely has one that stands out the most for them. We caught up with some of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race at the premiere of host RuPaul Charles‘ new Netflix’s show AJ & The Queen at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 9 to find out what their favorite moment has been from the super popular drag competition show.

Drag star Valentina, 28, (real name James Leyva) competed on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017 and the fourth All-Stars edition the following year. She tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “My all time favorite moment has to be me walking through that work room because I knew my life was going to change no matter how it went down. I have to say my other favorite moment was being in a car with RuPaul and actually getting to sit down and talk with her. Oh my gosh. To pick her brain even for five minutes, it’s a wealth of knowledge when it comes to drag.”

Season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara, 29, (real name David Huggard) reveals to us, “Probably when I got called. No. Honestly, I think my favorite moment is probably Alaska (Thunderf**k) doing the Lip Sync for Your Life as Lil’ Poundcake in All Stars 2. I just loved that lip syncing, I mean it’s really great. Actually and her playing in the acting challenge. What did she do? Don’t Mess With Baby Jane or whatever?” Alaska, 34, won the second season of Drag Race: All Stars and was the runner-up in the show’s fifth season.

Drag Race star Silky Ganache, 29, (real name Reginald Steele) tells us that her favorite show moment was actually one of her own. “Probably episode three (of season 11). It’s when this fat bitch got up and she said, ‘If I had to lip sync for my motherf**king life, I was ready.’ And she began to peel off her clothes. That’s my favorite moment of all the seasons, because sometimes we get caught up in the moment and we let it be free. In case, you was wondering, I am that fat bitch that said that and did that.” HAH!

Judge Ross Mathews, 40 says, “Oh my God, my all time favorite moment from Drag Race, besides of course getting to work with Michelle (Visage), Ru, and Carson (Kressley), was the moment I walked in and they told me Lady Gaga was going to be there. I could not. I can’t believe I live in the same world as Lady Gaga, and I got to sit next to her for like 12 hours.” He reveals that she was, “Everything and more. You can read about it in my new book, Namedrop comes out February 4th.”