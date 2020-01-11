RuPaul Reveals What He Truly Wanted To Accomplish With New Show ‘AJ & The Queen’

RuPaul gushed over his new Netflix show ‘AJ and the Queen’ at its premiere in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 9 and EXCLUSIVELY revealed what he was hoping to achieve when he decided to work on the series.

RuPaul, 59, is excited about the release of his highly anticipated new Netflix show AJ and the Queen, and during the feature’s premiere at Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 9, he talked about what he wanted to accomplish when making the decision to go forth with the project. “The accomplishment was to have fun and create and collaborate and do something that was really unique,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after arriving at the event. “Then after that, it’s in the hands of the public, whether they embrace it or not, I hope they do. But the main thing is that we had a lot of fun doing it.”

RuPaul’s new series is about a drag queen he portrays named Ruby Red, who travels across America in a van from the 1990s in an attempt to get money back after being robbed. Plans change, however, after Ruby discovers an 11-year-old orphaned girl stowed away in the RV. In honor of the main character he plays in the comedy, RuPaul requested that everyone at the premiere wear red attire, so it was no surprise when he showed up looking great in a red velvet blazer over a black button-down shirt.

In addition to looking amazing and sharing his accomplishment hopes with us, RuPaul shared how playing the character of Ruby Red personally helped him, when speaking to other outlets. “My heart isn’t black. It’s actually pumping blood and it’s alive. It was really lovely to dig deep,” he told Variety while also revealing he doesn’t feel “dead inside”. “It’s been years of protecting that soft underbelly and then to be in the safe hands of Michael Patrick King (the show’s program creator). I was able to just bloom and just be vulnerable and I love that.”

AJ and the Queen started streaming on Netflix on Jan. 10.