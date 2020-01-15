Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Couple Goals While Twinning With Face Masks: ‘Date Night Done Right’

Nick Jonas and Priynaka Chopra really know how to spend the night in! Nick shared the couple’s date night in a new Instagram video, which featured the pair in face masks and sipping on some red wine.

Spending a date night at home is so underrated, and married couple of one-year, Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, showed their fans and followers how to do it right on Jan. 14! Nick took to his TikTok account to create a video, which he later shared to his Instagram, featuring the pair donned in translucent face masks and sipping on some red wine. The video landed first on the romantic spread on their living room table; a bottle of red wine and two glasses were placed pristinely for Priyanka and her beau to indulge.

“Date night done right,” Nick’s voice could be heard saying. Upon switching the camera lens to his face, fans could see that the Jonas Brothers bandmate was also sporting a face mask! “Right babe,” Nick said to his lovely, leading lady. “Right babe,” Priyanka replied, sporting her face mask as well! To end the video, Nick took a sip of his wine and went off to enjoy the relaxing evening in!

Nick and Priyanka really know how to do date night in all sorts of ways! The couple, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 1, have taken their evenings together from their couch to the red carpet with ease. The Hollywood lovebirds spent the night of Jan. 5 at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards and couldn’t have appeared more in love. Priyanka looked so glamorous in her stunning pink gown and Nick was the ever-doting husband to his beautiful wife. “[Priyanka and Nick] were hand-in-hand as they walked inside,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He kissed her on the cheek and cusped the small of her back as he led her to the show.” How sweet!

Whether they are on the red carpet dressed to the nines, or imbibing some red wine, this Hollywood A-list couple knows how to do date night. After one year of marriage, Nick and Priyanka are clearly just as smitten as ever, and fans love to see these intimate moments from their life together. We cannot wait to see more adorable moments like this from them in the future!