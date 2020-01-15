Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Photo Of Chicago West For Her 2nd Birthday — See How Big She’s Gotten

How time flies! Chicago West is already two-years-old, and in honor of her birthday, mama Kim Kardashian shared a pair of precious pictures of her ‘smart, sassy and silly girl.’

“Happy Birthday, my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” Kim Kardashian, 39, tweeted on Jan. 15 in celebration of Chicago West turning 2. It’s hard to believe that Kim and Kanye West’s youngest daughter is already two-years-old, but the proof is in the pictures that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted out. In the shots, Chi looks so, so cute! She’s ricking some camo pants with matching Yeezys, and her hair is up in a pair of precious buns. This gorgeous little girl also gave her fans some trademark Kardashian-West ‘tude, as she struck a look-over-the-shoulder pose. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy, and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!” added Kim.

“Sassy and silly” is right. Ahead of her birthday, Chicago demonstrated that while telling her mommy what she wanted for her party. Kim shared an Instagram video of Chicago (who first thought it was a photo, so she said, “Cheese!”) saying that she wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake for her birthday. The way that Chi called her brother Saint West “Sainty” and the way she says she’s “almost two” is too adorable for words. Seriously, Kim, Kanye, and their surrogate made an amazingly adorable child.

The couple welcomed Chicago into their lives in 2018, via surrogate after her first two pregnancies with North West and Saint were plagued with health troubles. “I refer to her as a surrogate, but it’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier. A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg,” Kim told Elle in 2018. “I hated being pregnant, but as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Clearly, Kim since changed her mind about control. She and Kanye welcomed Psalm West via surrogate in May 2019. Perhaps after seeing how amazing Chi turned out, Kim had a change of heart. Since coming into Kimye’s lives, Chi has been the sweetest of sweethearts, latching onto big brother Saint and becoming inseparable with her cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster. Happy Birthday, Chicago!