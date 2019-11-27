Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Pics Of Stormi, 1, & Chicago, 1, Holding Hands & It’s ‘Cuteness’ Overload

Style runs in the family for Stormi Webster and Chicago West. The cousins twinned in pink outfits and luxury kicks while holding hands, and Kylie Jenner caught the adorable moment on camera!

“Swipe for cuteness.” That’s what Kylie Jenner, 22, captioned an adorable roundup of photos that showed her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, holding hands and synchronizing outfits with Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, 1, on Nov. 27! The cousins coordinated in blush pink ensembles, and they matched right down to the designer label of their toddler-sized shoes. Of course, the girls rocked kicks from Yeezy, the luxury fashion line designed by Chicago’s dad Kanye West.

The tots showcased their individual styles as well. Stormi, whose hair was styled into two mini buns, looked stylish as always in a polka dotted tank top and shorts set. Meanwhile, her younger cousin (well, by three weeks) went for an athleisure vibe in yoga pants and a cozy tee. The fashionistas went for a walk, hand-in-hand, through the giant hallways of one of the KarJenner’s homes.

On the same day before Thanksgiving, Kylie also hopped onto Instagram to show that she’s “rooting” for her dad, Caitlyn, 70, who is currently competing on the U.K. reality survival show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Well, that’s actually what Caitlyn’s close friend Sophia Hutchins wrote in a post on Caitlyn’s Instagram page, since Sophia has taken over the account for the time being. But Kylie did “like” the photo! It was Kylie’s first public show of support for her dad’s latest TV gig, after facing backlash for not sending Caitlyn a care package on the show. None of the KarJenner children did, but a loving note was sent on behalf of Caitlyn’s two dogs.

You’ve got to cut Kylie and her siblings slack, though. “The KarJenners had no intention of throwing any shade at Caitlyn by not creating a care package for her because they actually have something much nicer planned for her when she returns home from filming,” which will most likely be “a welcome home celebration,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Before then, Kylie is focused on being a wonderful mother to Stormi!