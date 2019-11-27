Kylie Jenner Finally Shows Caitlyn Public Support After ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Care Package Snub

After Caitlyn Jenner’s family seemingly forgot to send her a care package on ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have shown love to their father – in their own, KarJenner way.

After Caitlyn Jenner, 70, received love and support from her two dogs instead of any of her six children on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, viewers turned their ire towards Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for not supporting their father. It turns out that Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, do support Caitlyn, but they’re millennials. Instead of writing letters for care packages, the two would rather show their love by clicking LIKE on Instagram – and that’s what they’ve done. Caitlyn’s Instagram account – which is being run by her close friend Sophia Hutchins in her absence – has detailed the I Am Cait star’s time in the jungle.

Kendall liked a video of Caitlyn learning a Girls Aloud dance routine with Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa, while Kylie liked the (currently) most recent post featuring Caitlyn’s dogs and Sophia. “We are all rooting for you @caitlynjenner on @imacelebrity live on @itv,” reads the caption (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.) Kylie’s choice of support is a bit cheeky. After all, she “liked” a picture of Caitlyn’s pups, as if the makeup mogul was taking the air out of the backlash over “package-gate.”

For those who missed the Nov. 25 episode of I’m A Celebrity, Caitlyn and eight other celebrity campers received care packages filled with notes from home, family photos, treats, and other objects meant to inspire love and encouragement. Caitlyn realized that her package was not from any of her kids – Kylie, Kendall, Cassandra, Brody, Brandon, or Burt – but from her pups. “Love you, stay strong. You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties.”

“The more I watch #ImACeleb, the more I love @Caitlyn_Jenner, and the more I’m starting to dislike the Kardashians for not even acknowledging that she’s in there!” one viewer tweeted. “Caitlyn got a two line care package letter, and everyone else got a page.”

Caitlyn’s family is actually “proud of her” for doing I’m A Celebrity, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after she joined the 19th season of the UK reality survival show. “[They] look forward to see how she does and what she does, it should be pretty fun.” This support didn’t wane after Caitlyn seemingly implied that Kylie Jenner was pregnant. Caitlyn said that she’s going to have “20 [grandchildren] in December.” Caitlyn currently has 16 grandchildren (as far as we know), and that number will jump up to 18 after Brandon Jenner and girlfriend Cayler Stoker welcome their twins in August 2020. As for the other two? That remains a mystery.

Or, perhaps, Caitlyn can’t count. Kylie, for her part, wasn’t bothered by her father’s comments. If anything, [Kylie] kind of just laughed at it. That’s just who her dad is in those kinds of situations,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ““Out of all the kids, Caitlyn has had the easiest time in her relationship with Kylie than probably any of her other kids. Their bond is quite easy and special.”