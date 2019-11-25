Kylie Jenner: How She Feels About Dad Caitlyn’s Supposed Pregnancy Reveal On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Caitlyn Jenner claimed she’ll soon have 20 grandchildren on ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ and HollywoodLife learned if Kylie was ‘bother[ed]’ by the big reveal. The number of grandkids — which didn’t add up to fans — led some to believe Kylie was pregnant!

Lucky for Caitlyn Jenner, 70, her daughter Kylie, 22, shares her sense of humor. The former Olympian appeared to either let the cat out of the bag — or do her math wrong — after Catiyln said she’d have 20 grandchildren by December on the Nov. 21 episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Since Caitlyn only has 16 grandchildren (with two more on the way), that left fans to wonder if Kylie was filling in the gap with even more babies! “[Caitlyn’s] comments on I’m A Celebrity didn’t bother [Kylie] at all,” a source close to the family now EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. In fact, Kylie had the opposite reaction of anger!

“If anything, [Kylie] kind of just laughed at it. That’s just who her dad is in those kinds of situations,” our source continues. It also helps that Kylie is on solid terms with Caitlyn, despite the feud that her dad’s 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life ignited with Kylie’s mom Kris, 64. “Kylie and Caitlyn have always had a really good relationship despite anyone else in the family’s feelings on Caitlyn. Kylie loves her dad very much and has stayed out of the drama with the Jenners and her mom, Kris, to just focus on her own relationship with her dad,” our source explains.

The feud is now over, since Caitlyn sent her ex-wife birthday love on Instagram earlier this November. Even before Caitlyn made peace with Kris and the Kardashian family, however, Kylie has “always been understanding and supportive of Caitlyn’s stance on things” and “never wavered from that,” our source tells us. Kylie and Caitlyn really do share a special bond, because our insider adds, “Out of all the kids, Caitlyn has had the easiest time in her relationship with Kylie than probably any of her other kids. Their bond is quite easy and special. Kylie is a really good listener and is compassionate, kind, caring and always tries to form her own opinion. She never let anyone else’s feelings on Caitlyn and her parents divorce get in the way of her own feelings.”

Caitlyn even gave a subtle shout-out to her youngest daughter after putting her own spin on Kylie’s “rise and shine” wake-up call, which went viral in October. “Let’s go team! Not just another day, another day to excel. Another day to be great. Rise and shine,” Caitlyn called out to her camp mates in this hilarious clip from the U.K. survival show.

Despite Caitlyn’s lighthearted attitude toward the show, Kris was not happy about that grandchildren comment, according to another one of our sources! “She hates to see everyone wondering if Kylie is pregnant again after Caitlyn’s comments on I’m A Celebrity. She truly wants the best for Caitlyn always, but she always gets nervous with Caitlyn, that she’ll accidentally say something she doesn’t want her sharing,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.