Caitlyn Jenner Sends ‘Love’ To ‘Amazing’ Ex Kris On Her Birthday, Proving Feud Is Truly Over

The ice has officially melted between Caitlyn Jenner and ex-wife Kris. She wished the mother of her two daughters a happy birthday, calling her a ‘special woman’ and telling her ‘love you.’

It’s taken some time, but the feud is finally over between Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and her ex-wife Kris Jenner. As the family matriarch turned 64 on Nov. 5, Caitlyn took to Instagram with a very surprising message. She shared a photo with her arm around a smiling Kris and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂.” Fans went absolutely wild in the comments, calling it an “iconic” moment, and the former couple’s two daughters loved it.

Kendall Jenner, 24, left a heart emoji “❤️” as her comment while sister Kylie, 22, did the same with “💗💗💗.” User pinkmj2006 wrote “U guys are literally the best❤️❤️,” while zakkburnell added, “2 queens in the same place 😍😍.” Fan kyleiljenners, left the comment, “Icon moment❤️,” and emilysmommy4 praised the pic and message by writing, “What a commendable relationship you two have!!”

Caitlyn just celebrated her 70th birthday on Oct. 28 with a dinner at Nobu in Malibu and she surprised fans by sharing an IG photo from the occasion where former stepdaughters Kourtney, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 39, were guests at the intimate party. While Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kris weren’t there, Kris played a big part in bringing four of her daughters together for Caitlyn’s big night. “Kim and Kourtney would not have been at Caitlyn’s dinner without their mom’s blessing. They’re in very good place with Caitlyn again — and that’s all because of Kris, she encouraged it. Kris knew it was hurting Kylie and Kendall to have this feud going on with Caitlyn and for that reason she really pushed for it to end,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It hasn’t always been this way following the former couple’s divorce, Caitlyn’s transition and her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, which caused further tension between Caitlyn and Kris. She claimed that Kris made her feel “weak and inferior” during their 23 year marriage and that their final years together were “acrimonious misery.” Caitlyn also claimed Kris knew about her gender issues before they married, which is something the mother of six strongly denied in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kris told Kim and Khloe Kardashian, “everything she said is all made up.” She continued “Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a–hole?” she said in the episode. “All through the book—Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her. I’m like, ‘What?'” She concluded, “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done.”