Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian: Why They Missed Caitlyn Jenner’s Big Birthday Bash

Caitlyn Jenner was surrounded by former stepdaughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for her 70th birthday celebration. There was a good reason why ex-wife Kris and her daughter Khloe weren’t there.

It was everything Caitlyn Jenner could hope for on her 70th birthday, as former stepdaughters Kourtney, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 39, joined their half-sisters Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22, for their dad’s dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The surprise reunion came as a result of her ex, Kris Jenner, 63, who wants all of her daughters to have a close relationship with Caitlyn after she played such an important part of their lives for so many years.

“Kim and Kourtney would not have been at Caitlyn’s dinner without their mom’s blessing. They’re in very good place with Caitlyn again — and that’s all because of Kris, she encouraged it. Kris knew it was hurting Kylie and Kendall to have this feud going on with Caitlyn and for that reason she really pushed for it to end,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It wasn’t easy because of course Kris has a lot of feelings about things that happened in her marriage and during her divorce but she chose to get over it for the sake of her kids. So even though Kris wasn’t at the birthday dinner, she did play a part in making Caitlyn’s birthday wishes come true, she pushed her girls to forgive and they have. Even Khloe (Kardashian) is back on good terms with Caitlyn. It’s not like old times exactly but it’s going in the right direction,” our insider continues.

“Khloe wasn’t able to attend but she hopes to reunite with Caitlyn soon. “Khloe is looking to have a private hangout with Caitlyn in the near future and hang out and catch up once schedules can come together. Caitlyn wants to hang out with (Khloe’s daughter) True as well and Khloe has promised that will happen and it will likely be closer to the holidays when that all happens,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe and Caitlyn are good, they talk a lot via text and occasionally on the phone. They will hang out soon and celebrate Caitlyn’s birthday. Its all cool with them all, everyone in the family is in a good place,” the inside adds.