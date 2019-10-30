Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Incredibly Happy’ To Be Celebrating Her Birthday With The Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 70th bday with a low-key party, and she couldn’t care less about the lack of glitz and glam. Being with her kids, including Kim and Kourtney, made her so happy!

Best birthday ever? Caitlyn Jenner just turned 70 years old, which would make any glamorous celeb feel a little intimidated, but the Olympian was too happy to care. Cait was absolutely ecstatic to be surrounded by her closest family and loved ones at her party — especially her former stepdaughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. As Cait shared in a video uploaded by Kim from the October 29 event, Caitlyn’s biggest birthday wish was that “we can all get together more often.” As a source at Nobu Malibu, Cait’s party venue, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It wasn’t a big party — there were only about ten of them altogether in Nobu’s private fireplace den — but they stayed a long time and seemed to be having a great time together. There was a lot of laughing. They were goofing around wearing these unicorn horn party hats and posing for pictures. They ordered lots of food and ate family style.”

Aww! Caitlyn was still feeling the love and party vibes when the night at the celebrity hotspot finally came to an end. As the source told us, “Caitlyn was beaming when she left, carrying a bunch of gift bags and holding hands with her good friend [22-year-old Sophia Hutchins]. Caitlyn was hugging everyone goodbye, and seemed incredibly happy to have so many of her kids there with her.” Along with her former stepdaughters, Cait’s bio daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, son Brandon Jenner, and his pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, were on hand to celebrate. Noticeably absent, however, was Khloe Kardashian. While Cait and Khloe had a falling out over her 2017 memoir, the two are supposedly back on good terms. Well, maybe not as good as with Kim, who showered Cait with love on social media on her birthday.

Despite the drama Cait’s memoir, which said some unflattering things about her marriage to Kris Jenner, created, Khloe’s proved that she’s back in her corner. She defended Cait‘s friendship with Sophia, who’s 46 years her junior, during an episode in May of the Divorce Sucks podcast. “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet,” Khloe said of Sophia, adding, “When I see Caitlyn, it’s fine. I I think we’ve really come a long way.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Caitlyn’s reps for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.