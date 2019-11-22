Caitlyn Jenner May Have Just Revealed Kylie Is Pregnant On ‘I’m A Celebrity’: Why Fans Are Convinced

Wait, how many grandchildren does Caitlyn Jenner really have? Caitlyn’s answer to that question on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ confused viewers, who are now doing the math to see if there’s a secret baby (or two) in this equation.

Get your calculator out, because Caitlyn Jenner, 70, just gave viewers an interesting math equation to solve on the Nov. 21 episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! While chatting with camp mates Jacqueline Jossa, Kate Garraway, Adele Roberts and Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn was asked how many grandchildren she now has. Her answer didn’t line up with Google’s. “20 in December…they call me Boom Boom,” Caitlyn revealed. Okay, let’s break this down.

Caitlyn currently has 16 grandchildren (to the public’s knowledge). That number will soon become 18 after her son Brandon Jenner, and his girlfriend Cayley Stoker, welcome their twins — the couple just announced they’re expecting in August. For a refresher, this is all of Caitlyn’s other grandchildren: stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian has three children (Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4), stepdaughter Kim has four children (North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, Psalm, 6 mos.), stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian has one daughter (True, 1), stepson Rob Kardashian has one daughter (Dream, 3), daughter Cassandra Jenner has three children (Francesca, 10, Isabella, 7, Luke, 3), son Brandon Jenner also has a daughter (Eva, 3), son Burt Jenner has two children (Bodhi, 2, William, 9 mos.) and finally, that leaves us with daughter Kylie Jenner, who has one daughter (Stormi Webster, 1).

So, who are these two other hypothetical grandchildren? That’s what Twitter wants to know. Some fans were convinced that it’s Kylie who’s having a secret pregnancy (it wouldn’t be her first time — she confirmed her first pregnancy three days AFTER Stormi was born). “Is it just me or did Caitlin Jenner just say Kylies pregnant?🤔🤫 #ImACeleb,” one fan tweeted, and another wrote, “COMING UP THIS DECEMBER, 20″ -CAITLYN JENNER….IS KYLIE PREGNANT???” Others were simply confused by Caitlyn’s math, with one fan tweeting, “Tryna work out how Caitlyn Jenner has 20 grandkids.”

Tryna work out how Caitlyn Jenner has 20 grandkids #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/XfU4BRna8f — Caitlin Stewart (@Caitlinstewart0) November 21, 2019

Rumors swirled in early 2019 that Kylie and Travis Scott were welcoming a second child, but those hopes faded after a report surfaced of the parents’ split in October. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Caitlyn’s headcount of her grandchildren was wrong (once you hit the double-digits, it’s hard to keep track).

No matter how many grandchildren Caitlyn says she has, the family is rooting for the former Olympian as she stars on I’m A Celebrity. “The family was made aware that she was going to do the show and Caitlyn promised she wasn’t going to drag the family down in any way while she is a part of the show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The girls and Kris [Jenner] are very supportive of Caitlyn to do the show, she is getting paid amazingly well and people are going to see the real person that Caitlyn is and they fully support all of that.”