Nina Agdal Reveals How She Gets Her Toned Abs Without Splurging On A Gym Membership

It’s no secret that Nina Agdal has an amazingly toned figure & the model shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how she gets her rockhard abs & you’re not going to believe this – she doesn’t go to the gym!

Nina Agdal, 27, is known for her toned figure and rockhard abs, and the model shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what workouts she does to get in shape. One of Nina’s favorite workouts to do is the treadmill and she has become quite popular for her treadmill routines which she shares on Instagram. Nina shared her favorite workouts with HollywoodLife at the Leandro Limited launch event in NYC on Jan. 9, “So I do a lot of home workouts. I do the treadmills twice a week, and then besides that, everything I do is basically done in my apartment on a mat with lighter weights, or a Pilates ring, but mostly body weights.” Every exercise Nina does can be done from the comfort of your own home. “In terms of classes, I love Solidcore for a good core class. It will really make your stomach burn. SLT’s great for leaning out your legs. Pure Barre is great for leaning out your arms. But most of the stuff that I do is my own workouts.”

As for some specific workouts you can do to ease yourself into the gym, Nina shared, “I definitely think my treadmill workouts are super helpful for that. I used to hate cardio. I used to hate running, and even now, I just got back from a vacation, and I know the first thing I’m going to do is to walk on an incline on a treadmill. I think it’s the best way to build endurance and to just get back into it and get motivated.”

When it comes to Nina’s diet, “I actually don’t eat breakfast,” she revealed. “I prefer to have a juice or a smoothie in the morning. I’m a big believer in fasting, so I don’t eat anything until lunch, which is usually around 2:00 P.M. or 3:00 P.M. For that, I will have some sort of protein, whether it’s eggs or fish, mixed with vegetables. For dinner, I kind of eat whatever I want, and stay away from anything red meat.”

If you want to start the new year on a healthy note, Nina suggests, “I think it’s picking one thing that you can do a day that’s different, and in a positive way, whether it’s starting your morning with a glass of water with lemon, or it’s going for a walk, or it’s picking up a new hobby. I think anything that’s positive and that makes you happy, I think taking one step will make you take the second.”

Some beauty products and trends Nina is currently coveting include the new Leandro Limited Parting Tool. “So obviously my new favorite thing is the headband from Leandro, which is the most perfect way to make the perfect side part or middle part. I’ve never seen anything like this, and for someone who doesn’t really know how to do hair, this is a must-have tool,” Nina shared.