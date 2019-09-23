Nina Agdal Shares Exact Treadmill Routine She Does Every Day To Get Rock Hard Abs

It’s no secret that Nina Agdal has an insanely toned body & the model shared her exact treadmill routine that she does to get in shape & the best part is, it only takes 30 minutes!

When it comes to working out, Nina Agdal, 27, does not play around and it shows in her amazingly toned and fit figure. The model is constantly trying out new fitness routines, but one cardio workout she swears by is a treadmill exercise that she created on her own. The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram stories where she posted a photo saying, “My 10-minute interval workout this morning,” before listing out the exact 10 steps she does on the treadmill. She repeats the 10-minute intervals three times, totaling 30 minutes and even shared extra tips on burning even more calories. Nina’s exact treadmill routine is as follows:

“Minute 1 – walk at a 12-15% incline, 3-3.5 mph

Minute 2 – walk at a 12-15% incline, 3-3.5 mph

Minute 3 – run at a 2% incline, 6.5-7 mph

Minute 4 – run at a 4% incline, 6-6.5 mph

Minute 5 – run at 0% incline, 7-7.5 mph

Minute 6 – walk at a 12-15% incline, 3-3.5 mph

Minute 7 – walk at a 12-15% incline, 3-3.5 mph

Minute 8 – run at a 2% incline, 6.5-7 mph

Minute 9 – run at a 4% incline, 6-6.5 mph

Minute 10 – run at 0% incline, 7-7.5 mph”

As an added bonus, Nina shared another tip to keep in mind while trying out her routine. “Every half a minute I like to increase incline or speed for the next 30 seconds before going back to the ‘plan.’ It makes you burn more calories faster and it makes me push myself harder.”

Aside from this routine, Nina also shared another one that she created which combines the treadmill and an abs circuit. The routine is made up of two five-minute treadmill circuits, totaling 10 minutes, followed by an ab circuit, then repeat the entire workout three times. Nina’s additional treadmill routine entails:

“Minute 1 – 3mph, 12% incline

Minute 2 – 3 mph, 12% incline, decrease incline to 0% at 30 seconds

Minute 3 – 7 mph, 0% incline

Minute 4 – 6.5 mph, 2% incline

Minute 5 – 6 mph, 4% incline”

Once you’ve finished on the treadmill, Nina showed how to do that ab circuit, which consists of four moves, each held for 30 seconds. The first move is a plank on your hands. The second, a plank on your forearms. After that, do a side plank on each side for 30 seconds each. The last move is a 90-degree bent-knee plank with your knees hovering above the floor. Once you’ve finished that, move on to the treadmill routine for round two.