Mariah Carey couldn’t have looked better at the premiere of ‘A Fall From Grace’ in New York City, when she fashioned a gorgeous black and white patterned dress for the occasion!

Mariah Carey knows how to work a red carpet! The “We Belong Together” singer, 49, looked positively stunning at the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry‘s Netflix film A Fall From Grace on Jan. 13. Opting for a more winter-friendly ensemble, Mariah fashioned a black and white sweater dress with contemporary patterning throughout. The plunging neckline was the most eye-catching feature of the outfit, with Mariah choosing to forgo any extravagant jewelry in favor of subtle rings and a pair of oval shaped earrings. Her hair was done to perfection; worn straight down with a side part, the look framed her face effortlessly. Finally, Mariah chose to go with a natural makeup look with a subdued smokey-eye. She finished off the entire outfit with a pair of black tights and boots.

Honestly, Mariah can pull off anything she chooses to wear, and she can do practically anything she sets her mind to while still looking incredible! In the first few days of 2020, Mariah sported a similarly cut dress featuring a slew of gold sequins embroidered throughout the glittering ensemble. She looked flawless, and took to Instagram to commemorate the look and the end of the holiday season! The iconic singer posted four photos to the social media platform on Jan. 6, showing off her figure in the glamorous gold dress that hugged her curves to a tee as she posed throughout her swanky hotel in the Dominican Republic.

While the posing snaps were definitely what fans expected from the stunning songstress, they weren’t wholly prepared for the final pics! The third and final snaps in the carousel post featured Mariah nearly waist deep in a pool while still wearing the gold ensemble! What’s more, Mariah sank even deeper into the water and couldn’t help but just beam at the camera while sporting a pair of sunglasses. “Last vacation moments 🥂 back to work tomorrow! 🦋 thank you @godomrep,” Mariah captioned the post, tagging the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism.

Mariah clearly had a blast during her holiday vacation and is already taking 2020 by storm! Although the Queen of Christmas definitely had a very merry holiday, commemorating 25 years of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with a new music video, performances, and more, fans cannot wait to what she has in store for 2020 and the next decade!