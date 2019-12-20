Mariah Carey’s Adorable Twins Monroe & Moroccan, 8, Make Surprise Appearance In New Christmas Video

Mariah Carey enlisted the help of her twins ‘Roc and Roe’ to bring holiday cheer in the new video for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

After Mariah Carey, 49, released her original music video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994, her eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Canon wouldn’t be born for another 17 years! Now, the twins could finally be a part of their mom’s Christmas anthem, since it was given a new music video on Dec. 19. It was a grand production, and understandably so, since Mariah’s hit just claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart on Dec. 18 for the first time in 25 years. The music video set was transformed into an imaginary winter wonderland complete with a snowy village, animated polar bears, figure skating Santas and a “Polar Express.” While all this holiday cheer was going down, Monroe and Moroccan made their surprise cameo midway through by popping out of a giant present!

The twins led a crew of candy-striped backup dancers as they showed off their moves — at one point, Moroccan even started break-dancing. An especially adorable detail was Monroe’s Mrs. Santa Claus dress, which matched one of the many costumes that Mariah rocked throughout the video. There was one other surprise cameo, in case you missed it — Mariah’s dog Cha Cha!

If you’re thinking this video was nothing like the original from 1994, that was the point! “We wanted to make a modern classic, and that’s kind of been the theme with this song from the beginning…So it’s kind of the opposite of the original video,” Mariah revealed in a live YouTube Q&A before the video’s premiere. As you recall, the original video looked like camcorder footage from any family’s Christmas in the ’90s. Amid the creative overhaul for the new video, Mariah was just thrilled that her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, could be included. “Roc and Roe have their own little moment, and that makes me so happy,” Mariah also said at the YouTube Q&A.

This isn’t the first time the twins made a cameo in their mom’s music video! Roc and Roe were also popped up in the video for “In The Mix” that dropped on Sept. 17, which is the theme song Mariah recorded for the Black-ish spin-off series, Mixed-ish. The twins can be heard singing “yay us” throughout the song!