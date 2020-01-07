When you’re Mariah Carey, you do everything in style. That’s why it’s no surprise that Mimi got caught diving into a pool while wearing a glittery, sequined dress.

When “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spends three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, you have to celebrate with an extended vacation. Mariah Carey did just that, commemorating the end of her holidays with a series of hot pics on Instagram. The iconic singer posted four photos to the platform on January 6, showing off her figure in a glamorous, glittery, and gold dress that hugged her curves to a tee as she posed throughout her swanky hotel in the Dominican Republic. After cuddling with her dogs in her hotel room and hanging out on the beach, she took a dip in the pool while still wearing the sequined dress. Why? Because she can, duh. You can see the perfect pics below.

“Last vacation moments 🥂 back to work tomorrow! 🦋 thank you @godomrep,” Mariah captioned the post, tagging the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. She didn’t elaborate on what she’s working on when she gets home, but fingers crossed that it’s new music. Prior to her Dominican getaway, Mariah hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Mariah and her backup dancer beau, 36, weren’t shy about showing a little PDA while cuddling up in the snowy mountain town. The couple were spotted holding hands on December 21, while they enjoyed a cute date night. Mariah looked glam, as always, while rocking a color blocked jacket, tights, black stiletto boots, and sunglasses.

Mariah basically owns winter and the holiday season, so she’s rocked a number of amazing outfits over the past few weeks. She performed her Christmas classic while dressed as a toy soldier on The Late Late Show, just days before jetting off with Bryan. Days earlier, Mariah lit the Empire State Building in NYC while wearing a glitzy, silver gown with a plunging neckline. She covered up in the December chill by donning a red, longline coat.

Mariah’s living her best life right now, and she’s continuing to do so by ignoring the feud between her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 39, and their longtime enemy, Eminem. The rapper, 47, called out Mariah and Nick in his latest song, “Lord Above”, and Nick’s been embroiled in a rap battle ever since. She’s just fine sitting this one out!