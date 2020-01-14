‘Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer Teases Casey & Brett’s Growing ‘Connection’: It’ll Be A ‘Slow Burn’

Casey and Brett are friends but they could be something more. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer about Casey and Brett’s future and the Dawson ‘closure.’

Casey hasn’t really had much of a romantic life since Dawson left. Her brief return during the Chicago Fire season 8 fall finale resulted in a steamy hookup, but Dawson and Casey went their separate ways the next day once again. “I think that was closure,” Jesse Spencer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “She kind of left slightly abruptly, so it threw him into a bit of a tailspin. But I think at the end, it was almost like having to let go. This was a healing moment. It was quite nice. I wasn’t sure about when I first read it because it was like, ‘What?’ And then we just jump into bed, but the way it played out was sweet. But that’s probably going to be closure now. I think they’re toying with Brett and Casey.”

Speaking of Brett and Casey, they’re not going to be dwelling on Dawson’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it return. Their relationship will continue to grow over the course of season 8. “They’re really just building their friendship right now and they have a chemistry and a connection between them,” Jesse continued. “We’re just going to build that and it’s going to be a slow burn, which I like. I think that’s right for those characters to not jump into anything so quickly.”

Many fans are already on board with the idea of a Brett and Casey romance, but many are not, especially since Brett and Dawson are best friends. However, Dawson and Casey are divorced now and living separate lives. HollywoodLife asked Jesse how he would feel about Brett and Casey possibly becoming a couple.

“I mean, listen, I love it,” Jesse said. “I love Kara [Killmer]. I really like working with her and she’s really fun. I just do whatever they throw at me. I go for it. I jump in headfirst.” Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.