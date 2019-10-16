‘Chicago Fire’s Kara Killmer Teases Brett’s Romantic Future & Talks ‘Tension’ With Casey

Brett is back on ‘Chicago Fire’ and she’s a single woman. Kara Killmer breaks down Brett’s thoughts on relationships moving forward after her breakup and what she thinks about a potential Casey/Brett pairing.

The first two episodes of Chicago Fire season 8 featured Brett in Indiana with Kyle. She moved with him after getting engaged, but it was clear from the beginning that it wasn’t the right move for her. She ultimately ended her relationship with Kyle and moved back to Chicago where she belongs. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kara Killmer about where Brett’s mindset is at regarding her romantic future post-breakup.

“I think Brett is broken-hearted to have hurt Kyle but it’s one of those situations where it didn’t feel right,” Kara told HollywoodLife at One Chicago Day on Oct. 7. “It was really quick, and it’s more compassionate, more honest to be like, ‘I’m going to cut this off with the past.’ I think she just didn’t quite feel right. I think for Sylvie there’s this gigantic desire where she wants to love someone, she wants to be loved, she wants to have a family. She’s ready for something serious but she’s not quite figured out how to make it work yet. I think for her there’s probably a focus on the next time I get into this, it’s going to be for good.”

There is the Casey of it all. It’s beyond obvious that Casey and Brett have chemistry, but will Chicago Fire go there? “Certainly, with Casey, there’s a will-they-won’t-they tension but that’s really complicated,” Kara continued. When HollywoodLife spoke with showrunner Derek Haas, he did say the Casey and Brett dynamic will continue to be explored. “With them, they’re like two ships passing in the night a little bit,” Derek said. “They’re always at different stages of where they are in their relationships and I do think they have an interesting pull to each other so we’ll keep exploring that. I can’t promise one camp or the other camp which way this is going to go.”

At the moment, the Chicago Fire crew is focusing on the epic crossover event on Oct. 16, which involves a rare but deadly bacteria that takes its toll on numerous victims around the city. Chicago Fire will be kicking off the newest crossover as Chicago’s finest first responders to work together alongside the CDC to resolve the dangerous situation. Severide begins to have suspicions that something bigger is happening following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak. Chicago Fire season 8 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.