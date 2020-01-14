Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable As A Brunette With Short Bangs & Hair — Before & After Pics

Blake Lively really changed up her appearance for her forthcoming new movie. She ditched her signature long blonde locks for a series of wigs, including a short, frizzy brown one with bangs.

Blake Lively will look nothing like her beautiful, blonde bombshell self in her new movie, The Rhythm Section. She’s been posting photos on her Instagram page that show the various hair and makeup looks she dons as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a mission to find out who killed her family. The 32-year-old shared an Instagram pic on Jan. 13, showing her in character and she’s nearly unrecognizable. Her hair is short with bangs and well above her shoulders. The mousy brown color makes her look like someone else entirely.

“Facetune broke. @therhythmsectionmovie (Both makeup looks by the incredible @vivianbaker 💄),” Blake captioned the photo. Mariah Carey, 49, was so shocked over the transformation that she left a “😮” emoji in the comments. Blake’s older sister Robyn Lively, 47, also wrote, “Sisterrr! UN-recognizable! Love this so much! Can’t waaaaiiit!!” Fan tkim315 told her, “Just saw the preview and didn’t even know that was you in that movie! 😳.”

Blake shared another Instagram photo of her character in a disguise during the film. She donned a long, auburn-colored wig with short Bettie Page-like bangs that curl under. She looks like a pin-up girl from the ’40s! The mother of three is seen in a sexy black bra-top with mesh-ladder cut-outs down the front of it. In a second photo, where she’s sitting in her trailer on set, it appears that she has on matching black high-waisted underwear. She’s wearing bright red lipstick and has perfectly arched heavy brows that match the color of her wig. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 43, gave the pic a like, but didn’t give one of his usual snarky remarks in the comments section.

In the trailer for The Rhythm Section, there are several brutal fight scenes, so Blake’s character must get banged up quite a bit. The actress, herself, did when she badly injured her hand while doing a stunt in Dec. 2017. An initial surgery was unsuccessful, causing her to have to undergo a second one in Jan. 2018. It ended up pushing back production, so that the film that was set to be released in 2019 will now be hitting theaters on Jan. 31, 2020.