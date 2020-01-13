Justin Bieber & Hailey Go Hiking Together After Selena Gomez Drama — See Pic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appeared to be in good spirits when they were seen enjoying a hike in Los Angeles after an awkward run-in between Hailey and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, kept things quite low-key the morning of Jan. 12 when they were spotted enjoying a hike in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The “Yummy” singer gave the cameras a thumbs up as he and his love strolled down the pavement together. The couple slightly coordinated their looks, with both wearing mostly black during the chilly morning. Hailey also donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun. Both carried water bottles to stay hydrated during their relaxing walk, after a number of days dealing with the fallout from Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez‘s, 27, latest album Rare and an uncomfortable run-in concerning Selena and Hailey.

On Jan. 10, Selena and Hailey were seen at the same restaurant and cyber trolls took straight to the internet to offer their disdain. The pair were seen at Craig’s, an LA hotspot, with Hailey hanging with pal Madison Beer, who also happens to know Selena. It was Madison, unfortunately, who became collateral damage for Selena fans’ negative feelings about Hailey. After referring to Madison as a “snake” and a “rat,” Selena took to her own social media to fight back against the harsh words. “This is disgusting reading all of this,” the Rare singer began. “This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is,” she continued, adding, “there is no issue.”

Of course, it’s not just the drama from the Jan. 10 run-in that Hailey and Justin have been dealing with. Since Selena’s Jan. 10 Rare album debut, fans have been taking cues from Selena’s lyrics to pinpoint certain aspects about her previous relationship with Justin. In “Cut You Off,” fans speculated that the song was wholly about the songstress getting “a clean slate” from her former love. “Gotta chop chop all the extra weight / I’ve been carrying for 1460 days / Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate.” Those lyrics serve as the opening lines of “Cut You Off,” track No. 12 from Rare. Doing the math, fans could only think of one man who was in Selena’s life for roughly that length of time (four years): none other than Justin.

But it’s all in the past for Justin, who has seemingly embraced this new chapter. With Justin releasing his own music — including “Yummy” on Jan. 4 — and preparing to go on a major comeback tour, as well as a forthcoming documentary series, Justin has a lot to be thrilled about. Along with his love, Hailey, he appears to be leaving the past behind him and walking confidently into the next part of his life. Fans look forward to seeing what he has in store!