‘AGT: The Champions’ Sneak Peek: Puddles Pity Party Returns & Performs A Power Ballad

The singing clown is back! Puddles Pity Party returns to the ‘AGT’ stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 13 episode of ‘AGT: The Champions.’ This time, he brought puppies — sort of.

AGT: The Champions is moving on to week 2! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Puddles Pity Party’s performance during the Jan. 13 episode. In his signature full clown gear, Puddles performs an incredible rendition of Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is.” But Puddles takes his performance to a whole new level. While he sings, pictures of puppies flash across the screen behind him.

New AGT: The Champions judge Alesha Dixon notices that one of the dogs is her dog. Heidi Klum notices her dog as well. The added touch puts a smile on the judges’ faces. All of the dogs in the photos are wearing a Puddles Pity Party crown. From his voice to the puppies, Puddles Pity Party put on a winning performance!

Puddles Pity Party previously competed during season 12 of America’s Got Talent. He was eliminated during the quarterfinals. But now he’s back and ready for a second chance at an AGT championship! The “Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” has captured the hearts of AGT viewers with melancholy renditions of Sia’s “Chandelier,” Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself,” and Lorde’s “Royals.” Since his appearance in season 12, Puddles has performed all over North America, the UK, and Europe. He’s also had a successful residency in Las Vegas.

The first week of AGT: The Champions season 2 featured singer Angelina Jordan, the 13-year-old who won Norway’s Got Talent, earning Heidi’s Golden Buzzer, the first of the season. The contestants who get the Golden Buzzer are sent straight to the finals. Hans, Duo Transcend, and Dania Diaz are the three acts going to the next round of the competition. AGT: The Champions season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.