‘AGT: The Champions’ Recap: A 13-Year-Old Singer Earns The Coveted Golden Buzzer

‘AGT: The Champions’ is back with a new batch of superstars looking to be crowned the season 2 champion. During the season 2 premiere, a 13-year-old singer wowed the judges with her breathtaking performance.

AGT: The Champions season 2 kicks off with Britain’s Got Talent fan fave duo Paddy and Nicko. The dancing partners show off their moves in front of the judges in a fun and lively performance. Paddy is 85 years old and still has better moves than most! Heidi Klum raves that the performance was “absolutely incredible.” New judge Alesha Dixon has seen Paddy and Nicko perform before and she admits that they blow her mind “every single time.” Simon Cowell says that he “absolutely adores” the duo but he felt like Nicko was a bit slower than usual.

Next up is subway singer Mike Yung, who was a contestant on America’s Got Talent in season 12. Since AGT, Mike has found success and collaborated with Martin Garrix. However, his longtime partner suddenly passed away from a heart attack. He performs his song “Dreamer” and it’s a sweet and soulful performance. Howie Mandel admits that he didn’t like the song, while Simon says that he “loved” the performance.

Dance crew Junior Creative hits the stage for a powerful performance. The group won Myanmar’s Got Talent. Simon applauds the group for their “great commitment” and “great imagination.” AGT finalist Hans returns and is wackier than ever. His performance is over the top in the most epic way. However, Simon hits his red buzzer during the performance and calls out the “terrible singing.” Heidi is all about Hans and Alesha tells Simon to not take everything so seriously.

When Jack Vidgen won Australia’s Got Talent, he was a star on the rise. He was 14 when he walked away from his career but now he’s ready for a second chance. His performance is beautiful. Alesha notes that Jack was a little shaky in the beginning but he got it under control. Howie tells Jack that he has the talent and voice but he needs confidence. Simon raves over Jack’s “extraordinary voice” but felt the performance was “way too safe.”

The craziest trapeze duo is back. Duo Transcend has returned for another chance at being crowned an AGT champion. They admit that they’re going to try something they have never done before on stage. When Tyce and Mary competed on AGT in season 13, Tyce was open about how he would eventually go blind. After surgery, that is no longer the case and it’s all thanks to AGT. Duo Transcend leaves everyone with their jaws on the floor with their intense and amazing performance. At one point, they are both blindfolded when Mary falls. Tyce catches her — completely blindfolded. They earn a standing ovation. Simon says that this performance was “better” than what they did in season 13 and wants them to “step up” their game even more if they get to the finals.

Comedian Dan Naturman wants to make up with Heidi after his disastrous set years back. His jokes are OK but nothing mindblowing. Heidi says she laughed at his jokes but her main concern is clearing the air with him. Angelina Jordan is just 13 years old but she’s already won Norway’s Got Talent. She performs a stunning rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” that leaves everyone entranced. Alesha believes everyone is “witnessing the birth of something really special” and Simon calls the performance “amazing.” Heidi is so blown away that she gives Angelina her Golden Buzzer!

Strongman Eddie Williams fools everyone when he shows up just moving massive weights across the stage. That’s not his entire act. He’s a singer, too! Eddie is so lovable. Simon says the performance was a little “bonkers” but Eddie has a “nice voice.” The final act of the night is magician Dania Diaz and she isn’t just any ordinary magician. She tells her story with magic. Simon is blown away and tells Dania that she “managed to make numbers on a card an emotional story.”

There are 9 acts left but only 3 are going through to the semi-finals. Duo Transcend and Dania Diaz are the first two acts to make it through. It’s down to Hans, Junior Creative, and Jack Vidgen. This season, it will be down to the judges to decide this final act. Heidi chooses Hans, while Alesha goes with Junior Creative. Simon picks Jack Vidgen. It’s all down to Howie. He surprises everyone by picking Hans to go to the semi-finals!