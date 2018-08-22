‘AGT’s Duo Transcend: Tyce Reveals Why He’ll Continue Performing While ‘Almost Blind’

Duo Transcend wowed viewers by completing their death-defying move on the Aug. 21 episode of ‘AGT.’ HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about the latest regarding Tyce’s failing eyesight.

Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend are pushing the limits physically on and off the America’s Got Talent stage. Tyce is nearly blind due to a progressive eye disease, but continues to perform jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts with his wife. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the couple after the Aug. 21 quarterfinals show about his eyesight going forward in the competition. Tyce revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “had a procedure to stop the progression of my disease, so I am very grateful for that.”

Tyce continued: “My vision is the same. I don’t see any better, they have just been able to do a procedure that stops the progression of the disease because it would have gotten to the point where I went completely blind so he was able to stop it where it is at. So I am still legally blind in my right eye and almost my left, but it is not going to progress to being blind. So I am super thankful for that. I can’t have the cornea transplant yet because transplants are very risky. Sometimes your body rejects the new transplant, so it is not the safest option. There is one more procedure I can get that would actually correct the vision, but I can’t do it until I am not performing, so if I get it done now then I would have to stop because I would have patches on my eyes. I have to continue performing almost blind because if I stop the there is no more AGT!”

The couple met a doctor in Hollywood who has helped Tyce throughout his ordeal. They had been told over and over that Tyce would have to wait for a cornea transplant, but this new doctor has given them a second opinion. “We came out here and heard about a doctor who had operated on an Olympic athlete who had the same disease,” Mary said. “So we saw him and said, ‘I do the operation different, I can help you!” And he was the first doctor that we saw who told us that.'” Duo Transcend is moving on to the semi-finals, so they’ll just keep pushing through their obstacles!