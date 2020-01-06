Alesha Dixon: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘AGT: The Champions’ Judge

The ‘AGT: The Champions’ judges’ table is welcoming someone new. Alesha Dixon has joined the cast as a new judge but she’s no stranger to the ‘Got Talent’ franchise.

Alesha Dixon, 41, is the new judge on AGT: The Champions. She’s sitting alongside America’s Got Talent vets Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. Alesha will be making her AGT debut during the season 2 premiere of AGT: The Champions on Jan. 6. So, who is Alesha Dixon? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about her.

1. Alesha is known for being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. She became a judge on the show in season 6. Alesha was a judge alongside Simon so they’ve worked together before. The hit series recently finished up its thirteenth season, so it was perfect timing for AGT: The Champions. Alesha is going to be a fresh and fun addition to the AGT judges’ table!

2. Alesha is a singer! Alesha has a lot of vocal talent. She has released 4 studio albums over the course of her solo career. Her first album was released in 2006. Her latest album, Do It For Love, dropped in 2015.

3. She has won a competition series herself. Alesha won Strictly Come Dancing, a dancing competition series, in 2007. She went on to become a judge on the show in season 7. Alesha later left the show to become a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

4. Alesha was part of a girl group. The singer got her start in 2005 as part of an all-female trio called Mis-Teeq. The group went their separate ways in 2005 and Alesha went on to start her solo career.

5. Alesha is very taken and has a baby! She has been with her longtime partner, professional dancer Azuka Ononye, for a number of years now. They have one child together, Azura, who was born in 2013.