‘AGT: The Champions’ Season 2 Contestants: Brian King Joseph & More Fan Faves Return
‘AGT: The Champions’ is back for season 2 with all-new contestants. Many are familiar faces from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ while other contestants from the global ‘Got Talent’ franchise are stepping onto the scene in America.
AGT: The Champions season 2 will premiere Jan. 6 on NBC and will feature 40 incredible acts that will be competing in the ultimate competition. This is the best of the best, so these acts have to bring their A-game every single performance. Not only does season 2 include fan-favorite America’s Got Talent acts like Duo Transcend, Brian King Joseph, and Ryan Niemiller, but superstar acts from around the globe will be hitting the stage in hopes of being crowned the season 2 champion. Each week will consist of new contestants performing for a spot in the finals.
The judges’ table is getting a new addition. Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has joined the show as a new judge. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are back at the judges’ table, along with Terry Crews as the host. Heidi Klum, who is returning after leaving America’s Got Talent following season 13. Just like with America’s Got Talent, the judges will be able to use their Golden Buzzer to send one act straight to the finals.
Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Das Supertalent 2017 winner & Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 finalist
Angelina Jordan – Singer – Norway’s Got Talent 2014 winner
Bars & Melody – Singing Duo – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 finalist
Ben Blaque – Danger Act – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist
Ben Hart – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 finalist
Boogie Storm – Dance Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalist
Brian King Joseph – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist
Christian and Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act – America’s Got Talent 2014 finalist
Collabro – Singing Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winner
Connie Talbot – Singer – Britain’s Got Talent 2007 finalist
Dan Naturman – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2014 finalist
Dania Díaz – Magician – Spain’s Got Talent 2018 finalist
Duo Destiny – Hand to Hand Duo – Poland’s Got Talent 2018 winner
Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist
Eddie Williams – Strongman – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist
Emil Rengle – Dancer – Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Freckled Sky – Projection/Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2015 quarter-finalist
Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – America’s Got Talent 2018 quarter-finalist
Jack Vidgen – Singer – Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner
JJ Pantano – Comedian – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist
Junior Creative – Shadow Dance Group – Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018 winner
Luke Islam – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist
Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 winner
Marc Spelmann and X – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 runner-up
Michael Grimm – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2010 winner
Mike Yung – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 semi-finalist
Miki Dark – Danger Act – Holland’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist & Das Supertalent 2019 finalist
Moses Concas – Harmonicist/Beat Boxer – Italia’s Got Talent 2016 winner
Oz Pearlman – Mentalist – America’s Got Talent 2015 finalist
Paddy and Nicko – Dance Duo – Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 finalist & France’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist
Puddles Pity Party – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 quarter-finalist
Quick Style – Dance Trio – Norway’s Got Talent 2009 winner
Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist
Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – America’s Got Talent 2011 semi-finalist
The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2006 finalist
Spencer Horsman – Danger Act – America’s Got Talent 2012 quarter-finalist
Strauss Serpent – Contortionist – Africa’s Got Talent 2018 winner
Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist
Voices of Service – Singing Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist
V.Unbeatable – Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist
AGT: The Champions will continue to air Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC. America’s Got Talent season 15 is expected to premiere later this year.