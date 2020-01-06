‘AGT: The Champions’ Season 2 Contestants: Brian King Joseph & More Fan Faves Return

‘AGT: The Champions’ is back for season 2 with all-new contestants. Many are familiar faces from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ while other contestants from the global ‘Got Talent’ franchise are stepping onto the scene in America.

AGT: The Champions season 2 will premiere Jan. 6 on NBC and will feature 40 incredible acts that will be competing in the ultimate competition. This is the best of the best, so these acts have to bring their A-game every single performance. Not only does season 2 include fan-favorite America’s Got Talent acts like Duo Transcend, Brian King Joseph, and Ryan Niemiller, but superstar acts from around the globe will be hitting the stage in hopes of being crowned the season 2 champion. Each week will consist of new contestants performing for a spot in the finals.

The judges’ table is getting a new addition. Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has joined the show as a new judge. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are back at the judges’ table, along with Terry Crews as the host. Heidi Klum, who is returning after leaving America’s Got Talent following season 13. Just like with America’s Got Talent, the judges will be able to use their Golden Buzzer to send one act straight to the finals.

Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Das Supertalent 2017 winner & Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 finalist

Angelina Jordan – Singer – Norway’s Got Talent 2014 winner

Bars & Melody – Singing Duo – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 finalist

Ben Blaque – Danger Act – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist

Ben Hart – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 finalist

Boogie Storm – Dance Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalist

Brian King Joseph – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist

Christian and Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act – America’s Got Talent 2014 finalist

Collabro – Singing Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winner

Connie Talbot – Singer – Britain’s Got Talent 2007 finalist

Dan Naturman – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2014 finalist

Dania Díaz – Magician – Spain’s Got Talent 2018 finalist

Duo Destiny – Hand to Hand Duo – Poland’s Got Talent 2018 winner

Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – America’s Got Talent 2018 finalist

Eddie Williams – Strongman – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist

Emil Rengle – Dancer – Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Freckled Sky – Projection/Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2015 quarter-finalist

Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – America’s Got Talent 2018 quarter-finalist

Jack Vidgen – Singer – Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner

JJ Pantano – Comedian – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist

Junior Creative – Shadow Dance Group – Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018 winner

Luke Islam – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist

Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 winner

Marc Spelmann and X – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 runner-up

Michael Grimm – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2010 winner

Mike Yung – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 semi-finalist

Miki Dark – Danger Act – Holland’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalist & Das Supertalent 2019 finalist

Moses Concas – Harmonicist/Beat Boxer – Italia’s Got Talent 2016 winner

Oz Pearlman – Mentalist – America’s Got Talent 2015 finalist

Paddy and Nicko – Dance Duo – Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 finalist & France’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist

Puddles Pity Party – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 quarter-finalist

Quick Style – Dance Trio – Norway’s Got Talent 2009 winner

Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist

Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – America’s Got Talent 2011 semi-finalist

The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2006 finalist

Spencer Horsman – Danger Act – America’s Got Talent 2012 quarter-finalist

Strauss Serpent – Contortionist – Africa’s Got Talent 2018 winner

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist

Voices of Service – Singing Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist

V.Unbeatable – Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 finalist

AGT: The Champions will continue to air Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC. America’s Got Talent season 15 is expected to premiere later this year.