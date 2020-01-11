Jeffree Star Confirms Heartbreaking Split From BF Nathan Schwandt – ‘It’s Been Really Hard’

Jeffree Star took to social media on Jan. 11 to share a brave video he made that confirms his split from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt and in it, he revealed that he’s ‘devastated’ over the breakup.

Jeffree Star, 34, and boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, 26, have called it quits after being in a relationship together for five years. The YouTube personality confirmed the shocking news by posting a video he made about the breakup to his social media pages on Jan. 11 and it’s heartbreaking to say the least. “We broke up…Sorry for the silence, I’ve been trying to heal and it’s been really hard,” he tweeted along with the video link, which you can see below.

In the raw video, Jeffree can be seen sitting on a bed surrounded by dogs as he talks about the split and admits he tried to make the video several times but kept crying. “We are a few weeks of me and Nathan no longer being together and I don’t even know where to begin,” he sadly said in the clip. “There’s no easy way to say this but we did break up. I’ve used a lot of this time of silence to just try to heal, we’re both in a state of shock, I’m devastated, I’m so sad and the love of my life is no longer…I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning.”

The makeup guru went on to explain that he’s been taking some time to “heal” from the change and it’s the reason he’s been away from social media for a few days. He also explained that although it’s important he has the time, he feels he “owes” his fans an explanation. “We’ve both been through so much the last few years,” he said.

“Nathan is the only man that I’ve ever been in love with. I know he’s not here today but he wanted to say hi and send his love to everyone,” he continued while going on to explain that although his now ex never wanted to be in the spotlight, he was the only man to ever love him openly, which is why the split is so hard. He also opened up about how he has nothing crazy to say about the reasoning for the split. “I’m so devastated but…there’s no crazy gossip, there’s no tea,’ he admitted before going on to say that they’ll be ‘friends forever’ and Nathan can visit their dogs whenever he wants.

We broke up… 💔 Sorry for the silence, I’ve been trying to heal and it’s been really hard: https://t.co/I8FhVVwG9X — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 11, 2020

Although Jeffree didn’t give a concrete reason for the breakup, he touched upon Nathan’s mental health and explained that both he and his former love are “broken” after the loss of Nathan’s grandfather and their two dogs, Diamond and Daddy. “We still haven’t even fully processed that…because this lifestyle is so crazy,” he said. “Me and him have never just sat down and processed our emotions. We’re both broken. We were both so busy being there for each other that we forgot to be there for ourselves.”

Before ending the video by paying tribute to two of his fans who passed away, Jeffree explained that people don’t always know what he deals with when he’s not in front of a camera. “I think there’s a lot of things that we deal with behind closed doors that people never know and things that we deal with with mental health and today’s not about airing anyone’s dirty laundry…this is about me sharing what’s going on,” he said.

Rumors of Jeffree and Nathan’s breakup started after Jeffree recently cancelled some public appearances due to “personal issues” and deleted a line about Nathan in his Instagram bio. Nathan also deleted his social media.