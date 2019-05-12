Jeffree Star Calls James Charles A ‘Danger To Society’ Amid Drama With Tati Westbrook

Jeffree Star broke his silence on the James Charles vs. Tati Westbrook drama. He claimed in a new tweet that James is banned from his house and sided ‘100%’ with Tati.

Jeffree Star, 33, added his two cents to the whole James Charles, 19, vs Tati Westbrook, 37, situation. After supporting Tati for days with congratulatory messages for her hitting new subscriber milestones, YouTuber and CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics alluded to there being even more to the story. “There is a reason that Nathan [Schwandt, 25, and Jeffree’s boyfriend] banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again,” Jeffree tweeted on May 12. “There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since [Tati’s] birthday in February.”

“He is a danger to society,” Jeffree claimed. “Everything Tati said is 100% true.” Jeffree’s allegations came after Tati’s explosive video about the fall of her friendship with James. In Tati’s video, she claimed that in addition to the “betrayal” of James promoting a rival vitamin company (Tati owns Halo Beauty), he also was “manipulating” straight men’s “sexuality.” Tati described one instance where she claims she witnessed this alleged behavior for herself. “You did it at my birthday dinner,” Tati said. “You were talking in detail about things you wanted to do to the waiter. And when I said, ‘James, he’s straight.’ Your response was, ‘Doesn’t matter, I’m a celebrity.'”

“It’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood, and don’t quite have everything figured out,” Tati claimed. “You are using your fame, your power, your money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them, you’re threatening to embarrass them and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favor, even if they’re straight. And you know what? That’s not okay. That behavior is not okay.”

There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since @GlamLifeGuru's birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 12, 2019

“Whether you’re a woman, a man, gay, straight, bi, whatever sexual orientation you are, that is your personal call and it is not for someone else to take,” she continued. “It is not for someone else to play with. It is not for someone else to mess with. And how dare you laugh about it and make meme, after meme, and retweet, and this, and that, and ‘I love straight boys’ and make it a joke. Because this behavior is not normal. It’s not okay. Cracking someone’s sexuality is not an escape room.”

James posted his own video in response to Tati’s, but did not address her claims of him “manipulating” straight men’s “sexuality.” James described his side of the story about promoting a rival vitamin company, which he claimed was in exchange for the business providing him security at Coachella. James and Jeffree formerly appeared to be friends, appearing in each other’s videos on their respective YouTube channel. However, from Jeffree’s tweet, it seems like the two haven’t been friends now for months.