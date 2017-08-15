Jeffree Star: 5 Things To Know About The Makeup Artist Kim K Defended After Racist Comments

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for defending makeup artist Jeffree Star for some blatantly racist comments in his past! So, here’s 5 things everyone should know about the polarizing celeb!

It all started with makeup artist and beauty blogger Jeffree Star tearing into his pal Kim Kardashian over the new KKW contour swatches on social media! In no time, legions of Kim’s fans came to her defense, dredging up some pretty racist comments from Jeffree’s past! That’s when the 36-year-old reality star felt the need to tell her followers to lay off Jeffree over his incendiary comments. As you might have imagined, that was hardly the end of this controversy! So, with so much acrimony swirling around Kim’s cosmetics pal, it feels like a good time to get to know Jeffree a little better!

1) He’s an Orange County kid! That’s right, Jeffree is a native Southern Californian. Early on, he began experimenting with his mother’s makeup and by junior high, he had convinced his mother to allow him to wear some to school. After graduation, he moved north to LA where he started to pursue his career in makeup and entertainment! The 31-year-old claimed afterwards that clubbing in Hollywood was where he got his first makeup jobs with celebrities.

2) Jeffree was a MySpace pioneer. Long before there was Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, there was MySpace, which Jeffree utilized to grow his following and start his career as a blogger covering everything from makeup to music to his personal life. His MySpace photoshoots were so popular, many received as many as 50,000 comments!

3) He’s a musician and singer. As his followers grew on social media, he began flirting with the idea of starting a music career. He has since released 3 EPs and 1 full-length album titled Beauty Killer. He also appeared in the music video for the second version of Kesha‘s single “Take It Off”! Check out more pics of Jeffree right here!

4) He has many, many tattoos. Jeffree is something of an illustrated man! Some of his artwork includes American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale) on his torso, a Jesus Christ chest-piece (that looks a heck-of-a-lot like Kurt Cobain) and a menacing shark on his stomach! His love for the ink definitely explains his kinship with Kat Von D! However, their friendship went belly-up when she decided to part ways with Jeffree over his “negativity” in 2016.

5) Jeffree is known for his sometimes combative and racist comments. Roughly 12 years ago, Jeffree often attacked others with vicious posts. He has since apologized but many are not so willing to forget his careless words. After Kim discovered what she was defending on Aug. 14, she quickly shared another video explaining her naivete and apologizing for making light of Jeffree’s hurtful words.

#KimKardashian apologizes for defending #JeffreeStar's racist past. She didn't know enough about the situation to tell fans to get over it. pic.twitter.com/T0lRAuNZ8E — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Kimmy apologized for defending Jeffree or not? Let us know below!