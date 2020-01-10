Ariel Winter channeled her sexy side yet again in a revealing business suit that showed off her firm midsection.

Work it girl! Ariel Winter, 21, showed how to rock a suit and still bare your abs during a sexy photoshoot she posted on her Instagram on January 9. The Modern Family star looked absolutely stunning in a pinstriped cropped blazer and super short skirt with the same pattern. She wore a grayish button down under the blazer that left room for her to put her amazing midsection on display. Her long legs, often seen in many professional and personal outings, were front and center in one of the pics as she posed the house down at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. “business at 9, @britneyspears music video at 5,” she captioned the snaps, more than likely referring to the outfit Britney wore in her “Womanizer” vid. “Wow you look amazing!”, Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson, 26, gushed in the comments section.

Ariel also showed off her sexy side days earlier when she attended the InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globe Awards after-party on January 5. She dazzled in her neon dress while bringing quite the handsome accessory along with her… her rumored boyfriend Luke Benward! “Ariel was in great spirits and looked amazing,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Luke and Ariel danced to “Bonnie and Clyde” by JAY-Z and Beyonce and other songs, and she cuddled up on him.”

“They were kissing affectionately and softly while dancing,” the insider continued. “They were really cute and not overly-heavy on the PDA. She checked in with him often and danced with him. She seemed to be enjoying herself and they seem quite happy.” This was the first high-profile event that Ariel & Luke attended after the couple have been spotted getting hot n heavy with one another for over a month.

“Ariel loves how Luke has such a positive vibe all the time, he’s always up for a good time, he knows how to have fun, and he lets her be herself,” another source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 8. Along with their strong connection, Luke “makes her feel sexy,” but more importantly, Ariel feel so “safe with him because he’s always there for her.” So could these two be the first big couple to emerge in the 2020 decade?