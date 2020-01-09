Porsha Williams, 38, Poses In A Sexy Bikini During ‘Baecation’ With Fiance Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams left little to the imagination in a teeny bikini during her glamorous time in Jamaica with fiance Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Williams, 38, kicked off the 2020 decade by living her best life with handsome beau Dennis McKinley, 43, in the beautiful country of Jamaica on January 7. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing a bunch of gorgeous Instagram snaps and videos from her overseas adventure over the past couple of days, one of which might just be her sexiest one yet. The mother-of-one posted footage of her posing on a boat in a sexy multi-colored bikini underneath a black crochet coverup which she accessorized with a chic hat. “Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future,” she captioned the clip that has already been liked thousands of times. “Gal, now you know you fine as aged wine!” one fan wrote in the comments section after witnessing her beauty.



She also uploaded a bunch of pics of her loving up on her businessman fiance Dennis during their trip that she referred to as their “baecation.” She shared a video of them passionately kissing one another underneath a massive chair which fans and friends of hers totally ate up. “Dangerously in love,” her BFF and RHOA costar Shamea Morton, 37, wrote next to a fire and two heart eyed emojis.

Porsha and Dennis weren’t alone during their adults-only trip to the Caribbean island. Tanya Sam, who began her time on RHOA last year, also joined in on the fun festivities in Jamaica that included she and Porsha shaking their booties in front of their men while taking in the clear blue waters of Jamaica.

The radio personality and longtime reality star appeared to have a fabulous holiday season before 2020 began. She cuddled with her baby Pilar Jhena, 9 mos, on Christmas where her little one looked absolutely precious in a white and gold dress. Porsha later slayed while out and about for New Year’s Eve when she wore a sizzling little black dress next to Tanya and another RHOA costar Kandi Burruss, 43.