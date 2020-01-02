Porsha Williams Slays In Little Black Dress For New Year’s Eve With Kandi Burruss & More

Porsha Williams ended 2019 with her ‘RHOA’ co-stars Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam, as seen in photos she shared to Instagram on January 2! Porsha, who welcomed daughter, Pilar Jhena last March, looked stunning in a tight black dress.

Porsha Williams welcomed 2020 with her girls in Atlanta! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, shared photos and videos at Agency Restaurant & Bar with her co-stars Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam in a post on Instagram Thursday afternoon. Porsha showed off her amazing post-baby body in a black dress — nine months after welcoming baby Pilar Jhena on March 22 — in a series of party snaps.

Porsha’s new post included videos of the group partying as 2019 came to a close. Kandi sizzled in a tight silver mini, while Tanya sparkled in a plunging black mini with a front train. Porsha and Tanya had a cute “Tanya time” cheers in one clip, and wished their followers a “Happy New Year” in another. The duo lip-synced to Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get In On” in a separate video.

The mother of one, who did not share any NYE’s photos with fiance Dennis McKinley, stunned in the curve-hugging number, which featured a sultry strap across her chest. The couple, who’ve been on and off since Dennis admitted to having an affair while Porsha was pregnant, were initially supposed to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve. Instead, it was clear that they held off on saying “I do.”

(Photo & video credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

Despite their tumultuous 2019, Porsha and Dennis are in an amazing place these days, a source previously told HollywoodLife, exclusively. After working through their issues, following Dennis’ infidelity confession during an episode of RHOA this season, the engaged couple is looking forward to starting a “new chapter” in 2020.

“They have definitely had their fair share of obstacles this past year, but they are more determined than ever to make their relationship work,” the source said, explaining, “The love they share for each other never went away, but Porsha is working on trusting Dennis again and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much he loves her.” Here’s to a successful 2020!