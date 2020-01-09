Alexis Eddy, who starred on season six of MTV’s hit show ‘Are You The One?’, has died at the age of 23, according to a new report.

MTV reality star, Alexis Eddy, is dead at the age of 23, according to TMZ. The site reports that the Are You The One? star was found dead in West Virginia on Jan. 9. “We received a call shortly before 7am this morning for a female in cardiac arrest,” police confirmed to HollywoodLife. “She was pronounced dead at the scene and it’s currently undergoing investigation.” No foul play is suspected in Alexis’ tragic death, according to TMZ’s report. The 23-year-old starred on season six of Are You The One, which aired in the fall of 2017. She was just 21 years old at the time that she was on the show.

During her time on Are You The One?, Alexis opened up about her cousin being a convicted murder. She has also spoken about her struggles with substance on social media, and in September, said that she was sober. Family members believed that she was still sober at the time of her death, according to TMZ’s report. One of Alexis’ family members also told the site that the reality star arrived home (at her mother’s house) on the evening of Jan. 8 and “seemed to be fine.”

Alexis is from West Virginia and she starred on season six of Are You the One? On the show, she was in a tumultuous relationship with Keith Klebacher, but they were confirmed not to be a match after entering the truth booth during week six. Alexis’ final match at the end of the show was Anthony Martin, but they did not date after the show ended. Instead, Alexis started dating Keith when filming ended, but the romance was short-lived.

During the Are You The One? season six reunion, Alexis revealed that she was dating season five contestant, Michael Halpern. In Oct. 2019, she shared on social media that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Lee. However, the engagement had seemingly ended before Alexis’ death, as photos of Nate had been removed from her Instagram page.

HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment on this tragic story. Our thoughts are with Alexis’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.