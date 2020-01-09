Chris Brown’s Newborn Son Aeko Giggles For Mom Ammika Harris In Adorable Video

Ammika Harris shared the sweetest new video of baby Aeko Brown, that showed her son with Chris Brown giggling his head off when she asks him if he’s ‘happy.’ Too cute!

Ammika Harris has made her newborn son, Aeko Brown, a social media star yet again! The model, 26, shared a sweet new video to her Instagram stories on January 8 (watch below) that shows Aeko, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, giggling his little head off. Aeko, who was born on November 20, holds onto a stuffed animal while his mom sweetly coos to him in a high-pitched voice: “what are you saying baby? Are you happy, baby?” He’s absolutely adorable, with huge eyes and already a little bit of dark hair. For nearly two months old, he’s already babbling up a storm!

Her Aeko video comes one day after Chris, 30, posted a cute photo of his son looking just like him! The “No Guidance” singer’s photo was a close-up shot of the newborn, captioned “Mr. Brown.” With that, he also shared a glamorous photo of Aeko’s half-sister, Chris’ five-year-old daughter Royalty Brown. The pic, captioned “Ms. Brown” showed Royalty wearing a pearl headband and sparkly starburst earrings, with a little birdie perched in her hair. What a fashionista. Despite not being together anymore, Chris and Ammika are co-parenting wonderfully. The former couple don’t just share social media posts of their boy; they praise each other, as well. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Aeko has brought them closer together than ever.

“Chris is head over heels in love with his son and so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world,” the source told us before Christmas, adding that the “Forever” singer was planning to “spoil them rotten.” While Chris already has five years of parenting under her belt, this is Ammika’s first. But, she’s a “natural,” another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Ammika is really adjusting to motherhood like a natural. She is so nurturing and she is there for everything and anything Aeko needs,” they said. “Ammika’s loved ones have seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined. She is so protective of Aeko, she’s constantly holding him, staring at him, and never wants to put him down. It’s really adorable and it’s so sweet to see the love between them.”