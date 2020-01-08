Zoë Kravitz Strips Down To Nothing For ‘Elle’ & Shares Nicole Kidman Thought She Was A ‘Grumpy’ Teen

Zoë Kravitz ‘learned so much’ from her ‘Big Little Lies’ cast members, including Nicole Kidman, who has become so much more ‘protective’ of the rising star since she was a teen.

Zoë Kravitz, 31, capped off an amazing 2019 and started her 2020 with a bold photo shoot and profile for Elle‘s February 2020 issue. The star dished on her latest project, High Fidelity, and fondly discussed the success of her HBO series Big Little Lies where she became a student to Oscar winning actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman. “I learned so much from my Big Little Lies family,” she shared in the profile published on Jan. 8, 2020. “Much as everyone would like us to have been b**chy and competitive, we all got along so well,” she revealed of her co-stars. But there’s one, in particular, she has a bit of history with — and it’s more personal than professional.

Zoë and Nicole met previously when the future Catwoman was just a teenager. Following her split from Tom Cruise in 2001, Nicole briefly dated Zoë’s famous father Lenny Kravitz from roughly 2003-2004. “I was a grumpy teenager with her,” Zoë recollected of their relationship years before working on Big Little Lies. But as Zoë has grown and totally come into her own, even Nicole’s relationship with the rising star has completely changed.

Since their paths crossed in personal matters over a decade ago, the Bombshell star has grown to “feel protective, like a big sister, toward her,” Nicole shared with the outlet. “She is carving her own path with confidence and grace.” And Zoë really is! Apart from her series High Fidelity hitting Hulu on Feb. 14, the actress will assume the iconic role once helmed by the likes of Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway. She’ll play Catwoman/ Selina Kyle in 2021’s The Batman, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis.

Her former co-star, Nicole, couldn’t help but gush about the young star’s future. “She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger,” the actress confessed. “She’s a triple threat because she can dance, sing, and act. She is deeply feminine, and she always smells so good,” she added of Zoë.

The 31-year-old actress is truly poised for a thrilling 2020. With her TV series, exciting Batman film, and her personal life flourishing since her June 2019 wedding to fellow actor Karl Glusman in France, the stars have truly aligned for Zoë. We cannot wait to see how she conquers Hollywood in the new year and decade!