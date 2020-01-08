Johnny Bananas Shades ‘Siesta Key’ Cast As ‘Thirsty’ After Rumor That He Hooked Up With Cara Geswelli

After being accused of hooking up with ‘Siesta Key’ star, Cara Geswelli, Johnny Bananas has (sort of) addressed the rumors with one shady tweet!

The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas found himself at the center of some major Siesta Key drama after Juliette Porter sent shockwaves through Twitter on Jan. 7. In her tweet, Juliette claimed that her co-star, Cara Geswelli, had cheated on boyfriend, Garrett Miller, with Johnny during a trip to Cancun in March 2019. She said that she found out about the alleged hookup from Floribama Shore star, Nilsa Prowant, who was also on the spring break Cancun trip. For the first several hours after the message was posted, Johnny kept quiet, but by the evening of Jan. 7, he weighed in himself.

“Is there a drought in South Florida because these #SiestaKey kids are thiiiiiirstaaaay,” Bananas wrote. He did not directly address the rumors that he “f***ed” Cara. However, during the Jan. 7 premiere of Siesta Key, Juliette and her BFF, Kelsey Owens, seemingly stood by the accusation on Twitter. In one scene of the premiere, which was filmed in summer 2019, Garrett surprised Cara with chocolates and flowers, and as it aired, Kelsey tweeted, “[Garrett] you should’ve brought her bananas.” She even tagged Johnny in the tweet!

Meanwhile, Juliette stood up for Kelsey on Twitter when a scene aired that showed Cara talking badly about her. “Cara, honey, jealousy doesn’t look good on you,” she wrote. “Hence why I tweeted that Cara was a shady skank last night.” Cara has not responded to the accusations abut her alleged hookup with Johnny Bananas, and did not post about the Siesta Key premiere on social media. Clearly, she knows where she stands with the rest of the cast!

Is there a drought in South Florida because these #SiestaKey kids are thiiiiiiirstaaay 🥵 — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) January 8, 2020

Cara and Garrett, who also used to date Kelsey, got together during season two of Siesta Key, which was filmed during the summer of 2018. Their relationship was left up in the air at the end of the season, but apparently — according to Juliette’s tweet, at least — they were trying to work things out as of March 2019, when Cara went on the MTV Cancun trip. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens between these two on Siesta Key, which airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.