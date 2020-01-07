‘Siesta Key’s Juliette Accuses ‘Shady’ Cara Of Cheating On Garrett With Johnny Bananas

DRAMA! ‘Siesta Key’ star, Juliette Porter, took to Twitter to slam her co-star, Cara Geswelli, with a shocking claim that she hooked up with Johnny Bananas WHILE dating Garrett Miller!

Things reportedly heated up between MTV stars Johnny Bananas, 37, and Cara Geswelli, 24, during a spring break trip to Cancun in 2019 — according to Cara’s Siesta Key co-star, Juliette Porter, at least. It’s no secret that Juliette and Cara do NOT get along, and ahead of the Siesta Key season three premiere on Jan. 7, Juliette took to Twitter to make her accusation. “Cara is a shady skank and she f***ed Johnny Bananas while dating [Garrett Miller] in Cancun,” Juliette tweeted. She later added that Floribama Shore star, Nilsa Prowant, was the one who informed her of the alleged hookup.

Cara, Johnny and Nilsa were all on MTV’s Spring Break trip to Cancun in March, along with Angela Babicz, Jozea Flores, Nany Carmen and Brandon Gomes. The group posted tons of photos and videos on social media during the trip, but rumors of a Johnny/Cara hookup were kept under wraps…until now! Cara started dating Garrett during season two of Siesta Key, but they went through a rough patch when she reconnected with her ex, Alex Kompothecras, on the show. By the end of the season, which was filmed during summer 2018, their relationship was up in the air, especially after a fight over Garrett’s ex, Kelsey Owens.

Johnny and Cara have both not responded to Juliette’s tweet. However, Garrett did respond by posting a GIF of a little boy smiling innocently. It’s unclear what went down between Garrett and Cara in the months since season 2 of Siesta Key aired in 2019, but hopefully we’ll get to see more when the show returns on Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!

Cara is a shady skank and she f*ckrd @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun — Juliette Porter (@juliettep0rter) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Johnny has been a staple on MTV since he starred on The Real World: Key West in 2006. He’s since appeared on 19 seasons of The Challenge, and secured a record six wins over the years. His most recent appearance was on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 in 2019.