‘Siesta Key’ Finale Preview: Cara Accuses Garrett Of Flirting With Kelsey & A Massive Fight Erupts

Tensions rise between Cara and Garrett on the season finale of ‘Siesta Key,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, she calls him out for getting flirty with his ex, Kelsey!

The fate of Cara Geswelli and Garrett Miller’s relationship is up in the air on Siesta Key, and things take a bad turn in this EXCLUSIVE finale preview. “You know what’s so funny?” Cara asks Garrett in the clip. “When I watched you flirt with Kelsey [Owens].” Kelsey, of course, is Garrett’s ex, and he’s incredulous to find that Cara thought the two were getting flirty. “Are you serious right now?” he retorts. “I went and had a conversation, literally, about YOU the whole time. But I was flirting with her?”

Cara is convinced it was more than just a casual conversation, though, and pushes the issue further. “Why did you talk to her for a f***ing hour?!” Garrett explains that Kelsey was telling him about her mom, who has MS, but Cara isn’t having it. “You realize that’s like, her ploy?” she wonders, then tells Garrett, “It’s embarrassing that you’re sitting here talking to your ex.” From there, things start exploding, and Garrett brings up the fact that Cara paid a laid night visit to her ex, Alex Kompothecras’, house earlier in the summer.

“You went over to Alex’s and I wasn’t even there!” he says. “Like, what happened there?” Cara sticks by her story that she simply went there, talked to Alex and left, while Garrett insists that most of his conversation with Kelsey was about his and Cara’s relationship. “That girl is trashy,” Cara shouts. “It’s embarrassing for you to even talk to her, number one. I’m embarrassed that my name has even come out of that girl’s mouth. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Things really blow up after that, though — in the midst of the fight, Garrett seems to slip and almost call Cara, Kelsey! Of course, she calls him out on it, and the preview ends with them locked in the battle. We’ll have to wait and see what happens for these two when the finale of Siesta Key airs on April 2 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!