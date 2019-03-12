‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Cara Pays Alex A Late Night Visit Amidst His Troubles With Juliette

Alex and Juliette’s relationship is on the rocks on ‘Siesta Key,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the upcoming episode, he uses that as an opportunity to bond with his ex, Cara.

After Shelby Johnson accused Alex Kompothecras of cheating on Juliette Porter during last week’s episode of Siesta Key, it’s no secret that Alex and Juliette’s relationship isn’t in the best place. In the upcoming March 12 episode, it looks like he’s doing nothing to mend things, either — especially in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, where he meets up with his ex, Cara Geswelli. Cara stops by Alex’s house for a late night chat, but she doesn’t let him off easy when she confronts him about the cheating allegations.

“Why does this happen all the time?” Cara asks Alex. “Why are you accused all the time? There has to be truth to something.” The cheating scandal began when Juliette showed up to Alex’s house and found another woman in his bed. It was later revealed that he actually had two women in there. However, Alex stands by his story that the ladies came over after a night out, and that he simply offered them his room to sleep over. He claims that he did NOT sleep in the bed with the women or hook up with them. “I admitted to the wrong of having people over and offering my room up,” Alex insists, but Cara isn’t having it, and further pesters him to get to the bottom of the story.

Alex is fed up as well, though. “I don’t need you to accuse me like everyone else is,” he tells Cara. “I’m just kind of to the point where I’m exhausted of defending myself.” At that, Cara seems to lighten up a little bit. “I’m not here to have you confess anything,” she says. “I don’t know what happened, obviously. I don’t know the real s***.”

At that point, the tension eases, and Cara and Alex take a seat by the pool together. We’ll have to find out what happens next when Siesta Key airs Tues. March 12 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!