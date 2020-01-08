Hubba hubba! Brad Pitt looked ever so dashing at an awards show in New York City days after his big Golden Globes win.

It’s good to be Brad Pitt right now. The 56-year-old cut quite the handsome figure when he was seen arriving at the New York Film Critics Circle 2020 Gala Awards Dinner at celeb hotspot Tao Downtown in The Big Apple on January 7. He dressed appropriately for the occasion in a long grey jacket over grey pants and a dark blue top with dress shoes as he made his way inside. Brad kept his hair slicked back and showed off one of his sexiest assets: his chiseled jaw, something followers of his have been admiring on him for over 30 years! He was kind enough to sign autographs for a bunch of fans at the event that attracted many other A-list stars like Adam Sandler, 53, and Reese Witherspoon, 43, to name a few.

The past week for Brad has been nothing short of absolutely amazing. He collected his second overall Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where he took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. He cracked a joke about his dating life during his acceptance speech, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.” His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, was seen giggling while he was on stage, further giving us hope that one day these two could actually reunite and rekindle their romance!

Brad & Jen reportedly hit up the same bash after the ceremony was over. They reunited briefly at the CAA after-party at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower, the same location where the former Friends star had her big 50th birthday celebration at last year (which he attended as well). During the post-Globes soirée, they reportedly “said hello very quickly” and were “very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there.”

Once the exes saw each other, they “looked happy as they started to hug and say hello,” according to a report. Brad even told another outlet that they are “good friends” earlier in the evening. So is it going to take these two continually getting nominated at award shows for us to hope that we will finally get to witness a public reunion between them? Here’s hoping!