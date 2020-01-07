Courteney Cox & Daughter Coco, 15, Basically Recreate Iconic ‘Friends’ Scene In New Dance Video

Courteney Cox and her teenage daughter Coco have some serious dance moves! They coordinated a routine that many fans say looks like the iconic Ross and Monica dance scene from ‘Friends.’

Just call this “The One Where Monica Nails The Routine.” Courteney Cox, 55, showed that she’s one hell of a lot better than her Friends character of Monica Gellar when it comes to dancing. She shared a video to her Instagram on Jan. 7 that she originally recorded for TikTok, doing a rehearsed dance routine with her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette. The teen is seen in a black tank crop top and yellow pants with her mom behind her in a grey t-shirt and black leggings.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics,” Courteney captioned the video where the mother and daughter match their moves to a song that other TikTok users have done dances to in the past six weeks or so. They use their hands to fan themselves when the woman sings about her fans, slap their butts when she delivers a line about being a “skinny little b*tch still shaking a**,” and did “make it rain” moves when a line about cash comes up.

The video was reminiscent of a 2006 episode of Friends where Monica and her brother Ross do a wild dance routine they developed in their teens to try to get a lead spot during a pre-taping of Dick Clark‘s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. Of course it was so dated and cringeworthy that it didn’t make the cut, but was saved for a blooper reel. Many fans took notice of “The Routine” 2.0.

“MAN, ROSS AND MONICA WOULD HAVE TORN UP TIKTOK,” user theresarockface commented while foteini_georgopetri wrote, “THE ROUTINE,” which is what Ross referred to their coordinated dance moves that he noted got them honorable mention in a brother-sister dance competition. User adishree_yadav agreed, writing “This reminds me of The Routine ❤️” while bestfriendstvmoments said, “this should be called the new routine 😂.” It’s definitely a major step up from what Ross and Monica did on Friends.

Court’s friends are loving the video. Her pal, celebrity jeweler and Tobey Maguire‘s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer commented, “Ruby Maguire, let’s TikTok tonight! 😂😘” to her 13-year-old daughter. Newlywed Erin Foster wrote, “Whoa you’re good at this.” Oscar winner Allison Janney applauded Courteney and Coco with “Yes please🙌🏼💖,” while David Spade noted, “Solid ending 💥” for how they ducked out of frame at the same time.