Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry Stage ‘Friends’ Reunion With Lunch Date: Could We BE Any Happier?

Chandler and Monica! Chandler and Monica! Our eyes!! Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry made ‘Friends’ fans day when she posted a photo of them together out to lunch, giving us the all the feels.

Could we BE any happier at his reunion? Courteney Cox’s Instagram page has been a treasure trove of her get togethers with her beloved former Friends cast mates. But there’s one in particular that fans have been dying for to happen and they finally got it on Nov. 7. Courtney had lunch with her on-screen husband Matthew Perry, 50, and shared a selfie of the pair, bringing s back so many Chandler and Monica memories. Fans absolutely went wild for it seeing Mr. & Mrs Bing together all these years later.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” the 55-year-old actress captioned the photo. She nailed it with Monica Gellar’s love of exclaiming “I know!” as a reaction of excitement, along with Chandler Bing raising his voice with an inflection when he would say “Can I BE any…” fill in the blank to whatever he was feeling.

Co-star Lisa Kudrow, 56, loved it, writing in the comments, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.” They really do look amazing, as Courteney has aged so beautifully and Matthew is looking healthier and happier than he has been in some recent paparazzi photos. Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet — who just shared a hot tub with Court when she guest starred on his show — added, “High quality content!” in the comments. Isn’t that the truth! Courteney uses her IG account for so many walks down Friends memory lane, as well as get togethers with her cast mates.

It goes to show how Friends has fans from all over the globe as there were so many different languages represented in the comments. senhatesyou wrote, “I’m crying,” while luaanamarcelle wrote in Portuguese (and translated here ) “MY GOD FROM HEAVEN I WAS NOT PREPARED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” User weshardeniv, commented ” OMG I’M SCREAMING!!!!” while fan hadi.halawani wrote “Mr and Mrs Bing looking hotter then ever 🔥🔥.” An Italian fan nmccoelho observed, “voces tambem leram o I KNOW com a voz dela? Hahahahaha morta e enterrada com esse encontro,” which translates into “did you also read I KNOW with her voice? Hahahahaha dead and buried with this meeting.” Yes, we totally read it in Monica’s voice!