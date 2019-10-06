Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Matt LeBlanc Enjoy Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion Together — See Pic

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Oct. 6 to give ‘Friends’ fans some viewing pleasure by posting a memorable photo of herself hanging out with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc!

Courteney Cox, 55, brought on some serious nostalgia on Oct. 6 when she posted a photo to Instagram that showed her hanging out with two of her former Friends co-stars! The brunette beauty was joined by both Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, in the eye-catching selfie, and in it, they’re all posing together and smiling from ear-to-ear. “A rare night and I love it,” Court’s caption for the pic read, proving there’s still a close bond between her and the old sitcom cast.

It didn’t take long for followers of Courteney, who played Monica on the popular Friends series, to comment on the sweet pic, and you can bet most of them were thrilled to see the trio together again! “I love you guys!!!” one comment read while another begged them to make a Friends movie. Others posted heart and crying emojis to express their emotions over the pic while some followers pointed out how young they all still look despite the fact that their show debuted almost 25 years ago.

This isn’t the first time Courteney posted a mini-Friends reunion photo. Just a few months ago, in celebration of her 55th birthday, she took to Instagram on June 15 to share a photo with Jennifer, who she’s stayed close friends with, and former co-star Lisa Kudrow, 56, who played Phoebe on the series. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️,” Courteney captioned the photo, again expressing her gratitude for the moment.

There’s no word on an official Friends reunion yet, but it’s always nice to see the stars get together whenever they have a chance!