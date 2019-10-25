Courteney Cox, 55, Strips Down To A Bikini & Gets In A Hot Tub With David Beckham, 44 — Steamy Pics

Courteney revealed that she was filming a cameo for the ‘Modern Family’ finale alongside David, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson!



Courteney Cox, 55, and David Beckham, 44, were getting cozy in a hot tub! Wearing swim trunks and a bikini, the sexy pair were seen hanging out in Instagram post shared by Courteney on Oct. 25! The though the photo was initially confusing, it was shared as part of short video montage that also revealed a selfie with Modern Family stars Eric Stonestreet, 48, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 44! It turns out Courteney and David were getting steamy for a cameo on the shows’ finale.

The former Friends star looks amazing as she nothing but a string bikini top, gold hoop earrings and a gold chain-link necklace in the fun photo — while David shows off his incredible toned upper torso in black swim trunks. The foursome appears to be at an indoor spa hot tub — evident by the cozy looking white robe behind them — and we can’t wait to see what they get up to in the episode! Courteney hilariously captioned the pics “Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily.” While we’ll have to wait and see what, exactly, transpired in the steamy session, Eric Stonestreet wrote that that he “liked it!”

David and Courteney are reportedly playing themselves as they compete in the ABC sitcom, according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair show up in a storyline around a celebrity bowling tournament, but quickly get caught up in some Pritchett family drama. Adventure ensues, leading them to an aerobics class, a pool side, and well, a steamy hot tub session with couple Cameron and Mitchell!

The soccer star also shared a photo with Courteney on Oct. 25, although, the duo are fully clothed in his post! “I met a new FRIEND today at work,” he cheekily captioned an image of them both holding scripts.

David has been a longtime fan of the show, even taking wife Victoria Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, for a set visit in 2017. Victoria, 45, documented the tour on her social media, and the family also snapped a hilarious photo in the Dunphy living room! “The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson captioned a photo at the time.

As we previously reported, the 11th season of Modern Family will be the last for the successful ABC sitcom. Production began in July, and the series finale will air this Spring!