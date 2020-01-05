Wendy Williams & DJ Boof: The Truth Behind The Dating Rumors After Their Many Public Outings

Fans have speculated that Wendy Williams & DJ Boof are an item after they’ve been hanging out quite a bit together as of late. Now here’s the truth behind those rumors.

More than pals? Wendy Williams, 55, has been documenting her outings with DJ Boof, 34, over the past couple of weeks on social media which has made fans of hers wonder what the real tea is about their relationship. They were out and about with one another right after the New Year began on January 2 where he took her out for dinner in New York City. “Awwwe boof! You two would make a great couple!” one fan commented on the photo the mother-of-one posted from their Big Apple evening. Another wrote, “Something definitely going on here and I like.” They also chowed down on some Mexican food and saw the film Bombshell in mid-December where she was all smiles while sitting next to him.

So is this a blossoming relationship or just two work pals really getting along? Turns out it’s the latter as a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details about their status, saying, “Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating. They are just really good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her but it’s completely platonic. Wendy gets invited to a ton of free meals and events and DJ Boof is always down for a good time so she includes him often.”

Not like Boof wouldn’t be a good catch for Wendy or the millions of single ladies out there. Outside of his good looks he’s also an accomplished DJ who has worked with the likes of Fabolous, 42, and Nicki Minaj, 37.

Wendy, meanwhile seems to be living her best and happiest life after splitting from longtime husband Kevin Hunter, 47, last year. She reconnected with former enemy NeNe Leakes, 51, where the two have been enjoying each other’s company at celeb hotspots in New York City and Miami.