DJ Boof: 5 Things To Know About Wendy Williams’ Pal Pal Who She Had Dinner With

How you doin’, DJ Boof? Wendy Williams went out to eat with her show’s official DJ, and while fans beg them to make it official, here’s the scoop on her dinner date.

“Guess who took me for dinner because he likes to watch me eat?” asked Wendy Williams, 55, in a Jan. 2 Instagram post. While Wendy didn’t share the answer to this riddle right away, she did tag DJ Boof, 34, in the post. The two were obviously enjoying their hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show (it’s on repeats for the holidays.) When the show returns on Jan. 6, this dinner date will definitely be part of “Hot Topics,” especially since fans went wild in the comments section about how they should “make it official.” Until Wendy returns and delivers her “How you doin?” catchphrase, here’s what you need to know about DJ Boof.

1. He’s a legit DJ, who studied some of the masters of hip-hop. “Born and raised in Brooklyn, his drive and mindset has propelled him to be the best at what he does,” reads DJ Boof’s official website bio. “As a young teen DJ Boof grew up watching some of the best DJs to ever lay hands on the turn-tables such as Tony Touch, Funk Master Flex and DJ Mr. Cee. … Along with West Indian blood flowing through his veins, DJ Boof not only caters to the Hip Hop and R&B crowd, but also the Caribbean, while also being well versed in other genres such as Jazz, Pop, EDM, Alternative and Rock.”

2. DJ Boof is tight with Ms. Minaj… While DJ Boof is currently the official DJ for The Wendy Williams Show, that’s not his only gig. He’s been the main DJ for Nicki Minaj and Fabolous. “I’ve known Nicki for 10-12 years,” he told Revolt TV. “We’re both from New York. She’s from Queens, I’m from Brooklyn. We’re both Trinidadian. I saw her do her thing on the mixtape scene. She was a young rapper, and I was a young DJ. There was a DJ before me, but we connected near the very beginning. The first show we did together was at Villanova University.”

3. …and has DJ’d for Fabolous. “I don’t know if it’s a New York thing, but [Fabolous] is the same way [as Nicki]. He knows what he wants,” he tells Revolt TV. “With Nicki and Fab, they’re very creative, and they want your opinion. Fab would say, ‘Hey Boof, let me know what crowd is like out there. Do you think this song might work?’ If a song doesn’t work, we’ll get out of it real quick. Nicki and Fab are never afraid to try new material because they’re professional, and know how to get in and out of songs.”

4. This dinner date isn’t the first time Boof has asked Wendy out. The moment she announced her divorce from Kevin Hunter, Wendy’s phone has been blowing up, it seems. “The invitations for social events keep pouring into my phone and stuff. They really do,” she said during the April 17, 2019 episode of her show. “I was minding my own business last night, reading my book — you know, I love to read — and all of a sudden, my cellphone rings.” Turns out, it was DJ Boof.

“[He was] asking me out for dinner,” she said. “And just at that time, I got a knock on my door. I was like, ‘Boof or food?’” Turns out, it was food. Wendy had ordered in, and before she sat down to eat, she told Boof, “I will see you over the weekend. Pick me up on time.”

5. He’s got a free mix you can listen to. Along with photos of Boof with Pusha T, Dave East, Black Chyna, and more, his website features a free TRAP MIX. “August 2019 featuring the hottest songs and artists of the summer.”