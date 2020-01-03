Wendy Williams was living it up on a Thursday night by going out to dinner with DJ Boof. Wendy posted a photo from the fun outing and fans responded saying that these two would make a great couple!

Wendy Williams, 55, is starting off the new year right! She posted an Instagram photo of herself out at dinner in New York City on Jan. 2. “Guess who took me for dinner because he likes to watch me eat?!” she captioned the picture. She didn’t post a photo of her dinner guest, but she did tag DJ Boof, 34. DJ Boof works as her DJ on The Wendy Williams Show.

Fans commented on the photo of Wendy saying they want these two to start dating! “Awwwe boof! You two would make a great couple!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Something definitely going on here and I like.” One fan asked, “When are you and @djboof making it official?” The people have spoken! DJ Boof did respond to Wendy’s post with a series of laughing emoji.

Wendy and DJ Boof are currently on hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show for the holidays. Wendy has been spending time with family in Miami. The show will be live again on Jan. 6, Wendy’s first show of the new year. You know she’s going to have a lot to talk about!

The past year has been a roller coaster for Wendy relationship-wise. The daytime talk show host filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April 2019 after over two decades of marriage. Wendy has been living up the single life since the split. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Wendy was “looking forward” to entering “the new decade as a new woman.”