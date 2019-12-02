Wendy Williams: Why She’s ‘Looking Forward’ To The Holidays As A Single Woman

Wendy Williams recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. in Miami, and is looking forward to Christmas!

Wendy Williams, 55, is happier than ever to be single! The talk show host filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter Sr. in April, and is looking forward to her first Christmas since the split. “Wendy is taking the holidays day by day, but she is gearing up for them to be very enjoyable,” a source close to Wendy spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is going to be a little weird because it’s her new normal but she also is looking forward to how refreshing it will be this time around because she can do things on her own time frame and her own accord. She is looking forward to going into the end of the year and new decade as a new woman.”

Wendy split from Kevin — who was also an executive producer of her successful daytime show — after allegations that he allegedly fathered a child with another woman. The pair were married for 21 years, and, as Wendy says, “together for 25.” The two share one son, 19-year-old Kevin Jr., together. “After the initial drama of the breakup she is now in a much better place than she ever was and the holidays are only going to help her grow from fallout from her divorce,” the insider continues. “It is really nice to see Wendy in a much better place with her personal life.” Since the split, Wendy has been keeping busy with her son, even attempting to take him to 50 Cent‘s Tycoon Pool Party back in August, and hanging out with close girlfriends like NeNe Leakes and Tamara Braxton.

Though any divorce is difficult, Wendy seemed to be completely surrounded by love as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her son Kevin and extended family in Miami, Florida! “Wendy is handling her first Thanksgiving as a single woman better than those closest to her have really expected,” the insider added. “Wendy has always been an incredibly strong, independent woman, but at the same time she’s always had Kevin Sr. to lean on. However, Wendy has been is such great spirits and she’s really looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with her son and the rest of her family and close friends. Wendy has such a fantastic support system around her and she’s really doing amazing.” She shared several intimate snaps of the family-filled weekend, including a sweet photo of the clan dining at what appeared to be a private home.

The New Jersey native seemingly had a blast on her Miami trip, hitting hotspot nightclub LIV with her niece Alex Finnie, who is an anchor and reporter on ABC’s Local 10 News, until 2 a.m., and dining at a beach side eatery on Friday, Nov. 29. Wendy certainly seems to be enjoying the single life, and we are more than happy for her!