Wendy Williams Appears To Shade Ex Kevin Hunter By Calling Him ‘Dead Weight’ & Fans React

Wendy Williams spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Miami surrounded by family, including her 19-year-old son Kevin Jr.!

Wendy Williams, 55, is ready to put the past behind her! The talk show host posted a selfie aboard an airplane on Saturday, Nov. 30 and seemingly shaded her ex Kevin Hunter in the caption. “But with dead weight gone & new life VERY clear I’ve discovered the BEST me ever,” she captioned the photo, adding “Wheels up..see you again soon Miami ❤.” The “dead weight” bit certainly seems like it’s aimed at Kevin, who allegedly fathered a child with another woman during their 23 year marriage. In the photo, a seemingly make-up free Wendy can be seen smiling in a window seat as she rocks a bold pair of black shades.

The host spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Miami, Florida with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, alongside a large group of family members. The holiday marks Wendy’s first thanksgiving since her April split from Kevin Jr.’s dad, and she certainly seems like she’s made some serious strides when it comes to moving on. “Nothing feels better than food for the soul! Some @ the table some @ the pool side…but love is all around❤,” she captioned a group photo of everyone dining at a Miami home.

Wendy always has a great time in the Magic City, and even planned a girls trip on Labor Day weekend alongside NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton! NeNe and Tamar didn’t end up making the last trip due to Hurricane Dorian, but that didn’t stop Wendy from hitting the town and letting loose — which is exactly what she did on this most recent trip! “Ugh! 2am at Liv in Miami with my niece & company,” Wendy captioned a selfie of her and her niece Alex Finnie, who is an anchor and reporter on ABC’s Local 10 News, at hot spot nightclub LIV. “She’ll see you later on news & I’ll see you Monday with all new shows! #familymediadynasty @alexfinniewplg.” In another photo from Friday, Nov. 29, Wendy could also be seen dining on mussels at a beachside restaurant!

Wendy has been having a tough time since her ex — who was also an executive producer of her show — allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. “Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy said on The View back in September. She filed for divorce back in April, and has been keeping busy with her 19-year-old son, close girlfriends, and the latest season of her hit show!

Her followers had her back when it came to the shady caption, with BFF NeNe writing “Happy for you,” while fan @robbiebrinkley added “Dead weight!!! Yes!!!” Others were quick to chime in, as well, commenting “Stay strong @wendyshow !! Things always happen for a reason,” and “We’re stronger than we think @wendyshow but damn if sometimes you dont wanna be strong!! Lol. Keep on, keeping on !!! We got this!!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING & GOD BLESS.”